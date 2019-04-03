Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Date Revealed! The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Will Wed In Kentucky

Get an update on their wedding planning.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding date has finally been revealed.

Nearly one year after the Vanderpump Rules couple got engaged, a report claims they are set to wed at a castle in Versailles, Kentucky on June 29, 2019.

“It’s going very good,” Cartwright told Page Six of wedding planning on April 3. “Everything is super smooth. Everything is going great. I’m excited as can be.”

“Everything is pretty much set,” she added. “I mean we’ve — I’ve got everything down to the flowers, the cake, everything.”

According to Cartwright, who moved in with Taylor in Los Angeles shortly after they met in Las Vegas years ago, she is planning for a traditional ceremony and won’t allow Taylor to see her on their big day until she walks down the aisle.

“I’m most looking to walking down the aisle and Jax seeing me for the first time,” she explained. “I’m excited about that part.”

The report went on to reveal that Taylor and Cartwright won’t be signing a prenup, nor will their wedding be featured in a Bravo TV special or spinoff. Instead, as an insider previously told Page Six, producers prefer to have the couple’s nuptials featured on Vanderpump Rules’ upcoming eighth season.

Taylor and Cartwright went through a rocky patch in their relationship during the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules last year after Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright with Faith Stowers, who previously worked alongside them at SUR Restaurant. While the couple ultimately parted ways in late 2017, they were back together by December of that year and in June of last year, Taylor asked Cartwright to marry him during a trip to Malibu, California.

Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding will be the third wedding to air on Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, Scheana Marie married now-ex-husband Mike Shay on the show and Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz also featured their wedding on the series.

Although the exact wedding party has not yet been confirmed by Taylor or Cartwright, a number of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars are expected to be included. That said, Marie did confirm she is a bridesmaid and Kristen Doute is expected to serve in the same role.

As fans may recall, Taylor and Cartwright starred in one season of their spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.