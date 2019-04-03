WWE Rumors: WWE Keeping One Big ‘WrestleMania 35’ Match A Closely Guarded Secret

Even with a huge card already announced, there may be a secret match added.

On Sunday, WWE will present WrestleMania 35 which will be the biggest wrestling event of the year and the card is absolutely stacked. With more than seven hours of action planned for the event, fans will need to be ready for a lot of in-ring fun, but there is always room for a surprise or two. Now, there are rumors swirling of a top secret match that hasn’t been announced and will likely be added on the day of the pay-per-view.

Ever since late January, John Cena has been absent from WWE television after being written off right before the Royal Rumble with an injury angle. Fans have been wondering if he was going to be a part of WrestleMania 35, and according to Cageside Seats, the former world champ is already in New York and ready to go.

There had been some rumors that Cena would return in March and set up a feud for a match of some kind at Mania, but it never happened. When he didn’t come back, fans began thinking that he may not be back for a while, but WWE finds it difficult to have one of their biggest events without one of their biggest stars.

It is being reported that Cena is going to have a match at WrestleMania 35, but info on it is being kept as a closely guarded secret. Apparently, there are very few people who have any idea who he will be facing on the card, but some secrets may have leaked out.

WWE

While Cena isn’t in any kind of feud or program as of this time, it would still be understandable for him to have a match at WrestleMania 35. He could end up doing a quick thing for a good show or even have a match that actually starts a feud for him.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., his match may end up being against someone planned to face him in the past.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lars Sullivan was being built up for a big debut on WWE’s main roster. After having serious bouts of anxiety and other issues, his debut was scrapped and no-one really knew when or if he’d be back with the company at all.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that there is no real timetable on his return, but it is happening “imminently” and may still be a huge deal. One would find it hard to believe that a superstar dealing with anxiety would make his main roster debut at WWE’s biggest event of the year, but stranger things have happened. Either way, John Cena is set to be there on Sunday and he will likely have a match of some kind.