Jameela Jamil Praises Khloe Kardashian For Deleting Flat Tummy Tea Instagram Post

Jameela Jamil is finally feeling hopeful following her feud with the Kardashian sisters over their promotion of weight loss products. On Tuesday, the Good Place actress noticed that Khloe Kardashian has deleted her Instagram advertisement for Flat Tummy Tea’s dieting shake. Jamil left an angry, lengthy comment on the original post in March calling out the reality stat for not being more transparent about the product. Khloe stated last week that she simply shrugged off the comment, but it would appear she took down the post anyway.

“Oh look. Khloe deleted her diet shake post…” Jamil wrote on Twitter along with a screenshot of Khloe’s Instagram feed, according to Entertainment Tonight. “There is hope after all…”

The original post, a mirror selfie, showed Khloe posing in a pink bralette and jeans to put her flattened tummy and abs on display. Khloe credited the weight loss company’s diet shake for getting her so lean.

Jamil wrote on the post that Khloe should have included the violent possible side effects that the product can have on the body, such as cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea, and dehydration. In addition, Jamil pointed out that Khloe also has dietitians and personal trainers on hand to help her lose weight, not just the diet shake.

“It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance,” the 33-year-old star said. “That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt.”

Over the weekend, Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian, and their mother Kris Jenner finally responded to Jamil’s comment in a New York Times interview after days of silence.

“I don’t live in that negative energy space. Ninety percent of people will be really excited about the family and the journey and who we are,” Kris said of Jamil’s criticism.

Meanwhile, Khloe said that she does share with fans her other ways of shedding pounds, including posting her workouts step-by-step on Snapchat. Kim added that she and her sisters, who are mostly mothers, are always eager to take on little promotional jobs such as these because they do not take away from their family time or busy schedules.

Jamil fired back at the Kardashian-Jenners’ responses with another angry tweet. She quoted a Cosmopolitan report about the reality stars’ statements and said that they could easily turn down the offers to promote such products, just as she has in the past.

“Essentially, ‘f*** the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money,'” Jamil wrote, interpreting the family’s message.