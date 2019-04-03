‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis’ Custody Case Delayed Again By Ex Thomas Ravenel

The former politician digs for more medical info on the mother of his two children.

Embattled former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is making another request of the judge in his custody case that started with an emergency hearing after his September arrest. The case now won’t be heard until June 3, according to the official Charleston County family court website with a motion hearing.

But The Blast says that Ravenel is once again insisting that the mother of his children, Kathryn Dennis, has not turned over her complete medical history despite assurances from Dennis’ legal team that all of her records “back to age five” have been shared with the defense.

But Ravenel is insistent that his team haven’t been given everything, saying that Dennis’ “uncooperative failure to comply is an attempt to hide and withhold information that is highly pertinent to the Defendant’s ability to defend and present his case in this matter.”

After it was made public that Ravenel had been following his ex and others for years with the help of private investigator David Leaird (Dennis’ cousin, according to The Inquisitr), the recently terminated Bravo employee wants to know if and when his ex hired an investigator.

Ravenel also wants an up to date list of any medication that the Southern Charm star is taking, the dosage, and what condition it treats, despite the fact that this information has been turned over to the court several times, and was documented monthly on the routine drug and alcohol tests she consented to through the court.

The Blast says that Ravenel again is suggesting that Dennis, who underwent years of testing since her time in rehab, is getting medication through a source associated with the Bravo show.

“Ravenel is asking for names of who she has ‘bought, sold, traded, and/or given prescription medication and/or illegal drugs, from the time period beginning June 30, 2017 through and including the present.'”

Kathryn Dennis filed for full custody of both of their minor children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting the family nanny. Ravenel responded accusing Bravo and several Southern Charm cast members of conspiring with his ex to make him look bad on camera.

Dennis’ camp believes that Ravenel continues to ask for medical information he already has in order for it to be made public in an effort to embarrass the Bravo star.

But Dennis has publicly stated that this won’t work because she has been candid that she takes medication for depression and anxiety, reported The Inquisitr.

The Bravo star says she is so glad she came forward with her own struggles because in the past it was used against her, to shame her for taking the medication which was prescribed by her doctor. She says she was so happy with the response to discussing her depression on Southern Charm, because so many people came forward to say that they have had similar issues.

“There is so much stigma around mental health and specifically depression, and there shouldn’t be. However, at the time, I needed to be alone with my thoughts and I didn’t know exactly how to broach that subject with my friends. I didn’t want them to judge me. I had been judged so much already.”

Kathryn says that by being upfront with her own mental health concerns in combating the ongoing stressful situation, she thinks she’s helped herself and hopefully others.