‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Curves In Skintight White Leggings And Bra On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders certainly knows how to turn up the heat on her widely-followed Instagram account, and did just that this week with a steamy new snap that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 27-year-old gave the camera a sensual look in her latest upload shared on Wednesday, April 3 that certainly did not disappoint her millions of fans. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model traded in her bikini for a set of skintight workout clothes that did nothing but favors for her incredible body.

Jasmine rocked an all-white ensemble for the sexy shot that consisted of a skimpy bandeau bra that flaunted an insane amount of skin and put her flat, toned midsection completely on display. As for her bottom half, the stunner sported a pair of tight white leggings that sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and perfectly hugged her flawless figure, highlighting her curvy booty and long, toned legs.

The Instagram sensation — known on the platform by her nickname “Golden Barbie” — added a pair of gold studs to her sexy ensemble for a bit of bling, and adorned her perfectly manicured fingers with a set of gold statement rings. Her signature blonde locks were worn down in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, which was done up with a full face of makeup featuring a thick coating of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans of the blonde bombshell went wild for the newest addition to Jasmine feed which, at the time of this writing, has already racked up more than 6,000 likes after a mere 20 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens took to the comments section as well to compliment the model on her jaw-dropping display.

“Sexy sexy,” one follower wrote, while another said that she was “gorgeous.”

“How does it feel to be this perfect,” a third fan asked in her comment.

The geotag for the post placed Jasmine in Berlin, where she revealed she would be traveling to in another stunning Instagram post she shared to her 3.3 million followers last week. According to her Instagram stories, she touched down in the German capital earlier this morning, and quickly hopped back on the platform to show off her “cute” apartment for her followers that she said made her feel “very at home.”

As of the time of this writing, Jasmine has not yet shared what she will be working on during her stay, but will likely share a few more steamy shots to social media of both her work and downtime activities while she is there.