Felicity Huffman Arrives At Court For College Admissions Scandal Hearing Without Husband William H. Macy

Actress Felicity Huffman. 56. was spotted earlier today, as she arrived at a courthouse in Boston for her next hearing in the ongoing college admissions scandal investigation. As reported by Page Six, the Emmy-nominated star of Desperate Housewives and American Crime arrived at the courthouse just after 11 a.m. ET, where she was seen with her two attorneys.

Oddly enough, Huffman’s longtime husband, fellow actor William H. Macy, 69, was nowhere to be found. This lends some credence to reports that the two were having marital troubles following Huffman’s indictment and arrest. While Macy did not accompany his wife to her most recent hearing, he was seen at a Los Angeles court last month, supporting his wife as she faced the charges levied against her.

For those who are unfamiliar with the story, Felicity Huffman has been accused of paying $15,000 to ensure that her daughter would get into the colleges of her choice. Prosecutors claim that Huffman’s recent donation to the Key Worldwide Foundation was, in fact, a bribe, used to pay off a woman who pretended to be Huffman’s daughter while taking the SAT. As a result of their actions, Huffman’s daughter received a much higher score on the SAT, compared to how she performed on the PSAT. Felicity was arrested on March 12 and was charged with honest services fraud and with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. A day later federal agents seized her passport, and she was subsequently released on $250,000 bail.

At the time of writing, William H. Macy has not been charged with any crime, and authorities have not commented as to why Felicity was the only one charged. While William may have avoided any legal troubles, the same can’t be said for all celebrity couples. Over 30 parents across the country were arrested as part of Operation Varsity Blues, including actress Lori Loughlin, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli. Loughlin, who was best known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House and Fuller House, and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes in order to have their two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California as members of the school crew team, despite the fact that the two girls had never rowed before.

As a result of the charges levied against her, Lori Loughlin has been dropped from both Fuller House, and the Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. One of Lori’s daughter, social media influencer Olivia Jade, has also been dropped from a handful of high-profile companies, including Sephora and TRESemmé.