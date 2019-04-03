Christie Brinkley, 65, Shows Off Stems In Sexy Black Satin Dress

Brinkley is currently starring as Roxie Hart in the hit musical 'Chicago.'

Christie Brinkley is bringing the sexy to the hit musical Chicago.

As fans know, the supermodel is reprising her role as the infamous killer, Roxie Hart, for the first time since 2011. To promote the musical, the mother of three has been sharing photos of herself in character with her army of Instagram followers and today, instead of a solo shot — she opted for a cast shot instead. In the photo, Christie stands front and center of a bunch of ladies and looks absolutely incredible.

The blonde-haired beauty’s long and lean legs are fully on display as she bends over for the snapshot. Brinkley extends both of her hands in the air and gives the camera a big open-mouthed smile.The supermodel stuns in a shimmery pair of tights along with a very short black satin dress as well as a pair of silver heels. To complete her look, the stunner wears her blonde locks curled and rocks a fresh face of makeup including bright red lipstick.

In the image, Christie is surrounded by other members of the cast, who are also sporting all black from head to toe. Some fans took to the post to gush over how amazing the 65-year-old looks while countless others commented on the image to let her know that they would be seeing her in one of the upcoming shows.

“I can’t believe how fast you picked everything up and put it into action! I have a hard enough time keeping up with the choreography at Zumba class,” one follower commented.

“Christie, you look amazing as does the other babes in Chicago. Great legs! Good luck in Vegas. Looking forward to the New York show.”

“You’re having so much fun. Keep jazzin’ it up,” another wrote.

Brinkley has already performed with the Chicago cast for the past few days in Phoenix, Arizona, and now she is headed to the the Venetian in Las Vegas from April 10 to 14. Following the short run in Vegas, Brinkley will head to the big stage on Broadway in New York City for an exclusive four week run.

As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, Brinkley has been sharing a lot of behind the scenes photos from the musical with her Instagram followers including one yesterday as she appears to defy age while laying across a piano and rocking a skintight, black sequined dress that she spills out of. The photo earned the 65-year-old a lot of attention with over 2,000 likes in addition to 60 plus comments.

Fans can purchase tickets for the New York City show here.