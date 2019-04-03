Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs. Crystal Palace FC Live Stream: Start Time At $1.3 Billion New Spurs Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur open their stunning, $1.3 billion new stadium with a must-win London derby match against Crystal Palace.

Wednesday night’s Premier League showdown against visiting Crystal Palace FC will be a historic one for hosts Tottenham Hotspur, as not only do they face a must-win game, they’ll do it in front of more than 60,000 fans at the long-awaited opening of their brand new, $1.3 billion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as CNN reported. The mid-season opening is the result of a seven-month delay to work out safety issues with the stadium, but Spurs Chair Daniel Levy believes that new facility will finally launch Tottenham into the upper tier of world football. First, however, they must take all three points from Palace just to stay in a Champions League place for next season, in the landmark match that will live stream from the glittering new facility.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s historic Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace FC English Premier League London derby clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. British Summer Time at the brand new, 62,062-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England, on Wednesday, April 3.

In Italy and central Europe, kickoff will take place at 9:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time. And in the United States, fans can catch a live stream of the landmark game at 2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. PT. In India, the Spurs-Palace stadium-opening derby showdown starts at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, April 4, India Standard Time.

“Over the last 18 years this club has definitely moved forward. Any club has its ups and downs but I hope we have created the infrastructure here to become one of the biggest clubs in the world, Levy said on Tuesday, according to The Mirror. “As a human being I’m a perfectionist, which is a problem for some of the people who have to work with me! It’s a massive lift for Tottenham and London. It couldn’t come at a better time in view of the political situation we have at the moment with Brexit.”

But for the players, the only thing that will mattering Wednesday is breaking their five-match winless streak in the Premier League, per Sports Illustrated, a slump that has seen Spurs drop to fourth place, level on points with Manchester United in fifth, and two points behind arch-rivals Arsenal. Without a win on Wednesday, Spurs may not be bringing Champions League matches to their new stadium in 2019/2020.

Bryn Lennon / Getty Images

To watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace FC English Premier League London derby live stream online on opening night of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Spurs vs. Eagles showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the Premier League rivals clash live online for free, without a cable login. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and during that weeklong period, fans can watch Wednesday’s English Premier League derby live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by Spurs Live Match Center, which will carry the game on personal computers.

Amazingly, in the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the upcoming Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace FC match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.

In Canada, fans can watch the match with a subscription to TSN GO. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, SuperSport has the rights to the mid-week match. A list of live stream sources for the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace FC match in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.