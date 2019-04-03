‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, April 4: Flo Questions Her Mother Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 4 tease that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is seeking answers from the only person who’s never been able to give her an adequate explanation. According to Highlight Hollywood, the former croupier will call her mother, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). She wants to know some information about her past that only her mother can give her.

Flo was delighted when she ran into Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) in Los Angeles. She finally found someone that she had a connection to. The two were soon reminiscing and chatting about the old days. Wyatt soon told his ex-girlfriend some surprising news.

Wyatt shared with Flo that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) had not been entirely honest with him about his father. His father had not died as she had led him to believe. In fact, he found out that his father was Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). He told her that he and Dollar Bill now had a relationship and he was even working for Spencer Publications.

Flo envied the fact that he was able to find out who his father is. She also learned that Wyatt’s father helped him to become the man that he is today. However, she now has a million about her own father.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Flo will turn to Wyatt. He will encourage her to call her mother and find out about her dad. He figures that she has nothing to lose since she doesn’t know anything anyway. The worst case scenario would be if Shauna remains silent about her daughter’s paternity.

According to The Inquisitr, Flo will call her mother who is still in Las Vegas. She will tell her mother that she found her high school sweetheart, Wyatt, in L.A. Flo shares that Quinn told Wyatt who his father was. She then proceeds to ask her mother about her dad’s identity.

“We don’t talk about him, honey.”

“I know we don’t, mom, but why?”

“Flo, you need to trust me. There is no place in your life for that man.”

She tells Flo that she would be better off without having her father in her life. She warns her only daughter by saying, “Don’t go looking for your father, it will be a mistake.”

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful and see Denise Richards make her debut as Shauna Fulton on this long-running CBS soap opera. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.