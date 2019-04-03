‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Amanda Stanton Reveals She Is Being Threatened With Nude Photo Leak

The ABC reality star says a stranger has threatened to release topless photos of her.

Former Bachelor contestant Amanda Stanton says she is being blackmailed by a man who has threatened to release topless photos of her. The mom of two, who first competed on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016 then went on to try to find love on two seasons of Bachelor In Paradise, posted the shocking news in an emotional video on her Instagram Stories.

Amanda Stanton broke down as she detailed the blackmail story to her fans, Page Six reports. The ABC star revealed that an unidentified man recently contacted her via email to tell her that he had hacked into the database of her doctor’s office and obtained pre-op photos of her ahead of her breast augmentation, which she had in February 2018.

Stanton revealed that the unnamed man has been harassing her “every single day” since first contacting her and has sent messages to her co-workers, producers at ABC, and her social media followers.

“He had some nude photos of me in the doctor’s office, which is just stupid because they’re medical photos,” Stanton told her followers of the hacker.

Amanda Stanton also alleged that this “random person” contacted her and asked her for a large sum of money in order to stop the nude photo leak to everyone that she follows on social media. The ABC reality star added that she has contacted the police about the harassment.

Stanton told her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she decided to come forward about the harassment because she doesn’t “want to give somebody like that power over me.”

“I hope that maybe by addressing it that he’ll stop,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said.

Amanda Stanton also asked her fans that should they receive copies of her medical photos in their inbox—something her harasser has allegedly threatened to do—she asks that they keep the photos private.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum noted that the photos are medical photos and aren’t very flattering, adding that if anyone sees the pre-op they’ll understand why she decided to get breast surgery. In a follow-up video, Amanda Stanton said that while the medical photos are “not that big of a deal,” it’s not something she wanted out there.

“It’s not the end of the world if people see my boobs,” the ABC star said. “I’m so frustrated, I feel very violated.”

Last May, Amanda Stanton posted before and after photos of her breast augmentation. The Bachelor Nation beauty received the procedure by Dr. T.Y. Steven Ip, a premier Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, in early 2018. Stanton later detailed her reasons for the procedure in a post on her blog, explaining that after giving birth and breastfeeding her two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, she noticed the change in her breasts.

“Before I was pregnant, I had full Bs,” Stanton shared with her fans. “Once I had Kins & Char and breastfed them both for a year, they were basically… gone.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer on ABC.