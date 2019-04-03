Model Stella Maxwell Spreads Her Legs & Unbuttons Her Jeans In Bed For Newest Instagram Photo

Model Stella Maxwell shared a new, sultry photo on Instagram, and fans are loving it. The photo showed Stella laying in a bed with a red velvet headboard with floral accents. The floral pattern extended to the wallpaper, as Stella lay on her back and spread her legs. She wore light jeans with two black crosses on the front. The model gave a smoldering look to the camera, as she unbuttoned the top of her jeans. Stella also rocked a white top that bared her midriff.

This was the first post in a week, with the latest showing Stella posing in front of a mirror. She indicated in the captions that it’s a spoiler, but so far it doesn’t seem like anyone’s found out what the spoiler is for. The interesting photo shows Maxwell in front of a mirror, as she touched it with her right hand. She glanced to her right, with her reflection looking straight at the camera. The model simply wore a white robe, and it looks like she was in the hair and makeup station for a gig. She sported blunt bangs and bright red nail polish for the image. Fellow model Irina Shayk quipped in the comments, “U r queen not spoiler,” which received over 237 likes. The photo itself garnered over 77,000 likes with Paris Hilton stopping by with several heart emojis.

Previously, the model spoke with Cleo about her modeling career and shared some personal secrets. In particular, she had good advice for other girls who are interested in breaking into the industry, which is known for being cut-throat and very competitive.

“To young models I would say be confident and strong. Love yourself and don’t ever let anyone tell you you are not who you believe you truly are. Don’t worry about comments on social media and about what other models are doing. Just be yourself and enjoy yourself and express yourself. I would also say work hard and be professional.”

And like other successful models, Stella’s life is filled with tons of traveling to global locations. But after all is said and done, she said that “My favourite place is Los Angeles. That is my home. I love being there. My friends are there. My family comes to visit.”

It’s clear that Stella loves Los Angeles by just looking at her feed. It’s filled with sneak peeks of professional photos from modeling shoots, but she also shares cute photos of herself posing with her dog, or at her home from time to time.