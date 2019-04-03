Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Shares Cryptic Quote About Cutting ‘Toxic’ People From Her Life

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, frequently shares updates about their highly anticipated new reality series, Dog’s Most Wanted, as well as updates about her cancer battle with her fans on social media. Chapman also shares with her followers some uplifting quotes, but a post by the reality starlet on FaceBook yesterday was slightly out of the norm for the usually happy, spirited woman.

Chapman shared a meme-style post that featured a lonely woman walking along the beach with her tennis shoes in her hand. In a typed out quote, the message portrayed that letting people go from your life is less about severing a friendship, and more about respecting one’s self.

“Cutting people out of my life doesn’t mean I hate them. It means I respect myself,” the quote read.

Though Chapman didn’t share who, exactly, she was referencing in the post, it followed another thought-provoking message that was uploaded shortly before the above-referenced photo.

“Holding a grudge doesn’t make you strong; it makes you bitter. Forgiving doesn’t make you weak; it sets you free,” the photo-quote read as it was typed-out over a floating hot air balloon.

Whatever Chapman is dealing with, it’s causing her to lose sleep as she capped off her posts for the night by sharing that she was unable to rest. Her fans rallied around her, showing her support and love for the difficult time she seems to be going through.

The Chapman family has been busy as of late. Not only has the majority of the brood been participating in the familial trade of bounty hunting — and taping several episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted together– but they’ve been supporting their matriarch as she continues to undergo treatment for lung and throat cancer.

As Hollywood Life shared, Dog recently opened about his wife’s grim diagnosis and said that he often gets emotional when thinking about a future without his beloved bride.

“The other day she said to me, ‘I’m not sure, but I could be dying.’ She said, ‘I want you to look where I’m at. I’m on the road, chasing bad guys with my family, Duane,'” he shared while adding that they don’t even consider what they’re going through to be “real” when they’re out on the road doing what they love.

He further shared that taping the show has been a welcome distraction for the couple, considering that the “conventional treatments” she has been undergoing don’t seem to be working. They’ve sought other, alternative, treatments, though he didn’t specify as to which kind.

Despite what Chapman is going through in her personal life, she’s out on the road having the time of her life with her husband, and, as Dog revealed, she won’t even take a break until the “bad guy” is behind bars.