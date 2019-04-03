Elizabeth Hurley Goes Naked On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is showing off her famous figure on social media, and her fans are loving her racy new photograph.

On Wednesday, Elizabeth Hurley took to her Instagram account to post a risque new picture of herself going completely naked, with only a blanket to cover her.

In the sexy snapshot, Hurley is seen flaunting her ample cleavage, toned arms, and lean legs as she stands outside enjoying the evening in the black-and-white photograph.

Hurley’s hair is parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulder and down her back. She sports dark eyebrows and thick lashes in the photo, where she covers her bare chest and other delicate areas with a Versace quilt.

Fans immediately began to comment on the photo, calling the actress a “woman of power” and “perfection.”

As fans of Hurley know, the actress often shares racy photos of herself to social media, as she is seen showing some skin in nearly all of her photos, which include a lot of skimpy bikini snaps, dresses that flaunt her curvy figure, and more.

Recently, the 53-year-old actress and model opened up about her personal life and revealed that she was single. However, she claims she’s not opposed to dating someone special.

“All of my boyfriends, husbands, and fiancés have been my best friends, so it’s a terrible gap they leave. I think that’s when you learn the importance of having other sources of comfort, fun, and intimacy. You feel cozy with people that have been your best friends for 30 years, but occasionally you’ll meet someone who you click with — it’s important to keep yourself open to that,” Hurley told The Daily Mail.

Elizabeth Hurley also claimed that she believes it would be “fantastic” to fall in love with someone “wonderful,” but that she has been enjoying her time as a single woman over the past couple of years.

According to the website Whos Dated Who, Elizabeth has been in many relationships over the years. She has been romantically involved with Notting Hill actor Hugh Grant, former Friends star Matthew Perry, film producer Steve Bing, actors Denis Leary and Tom Sizemore, and former NBA star Steve Nash.

Elizabeth was also married to entrepreneur Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011, who according to The Richest has a net worth of over $200 million, largely due to a computer firm he founded in the 1990s.

Fans can see more of Elizabeth Hurley’s racy photos by following her on Instagram.