Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Working On New Baby Name To Honor Late Parents, Per ‘HL’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still trying to figure out what they’ll name their fourth child, a little boy due in May.

According to Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian stunned fans during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she told the audience that she was considering naming her newest little bundle of joy Rob, after her brother and late father.

However, sources tell the outlet that the couple aren’t set on the name, and have been work-shopping some other monikers for their fourth child.

“Kim and Kanye both have ideas for the name of baby number four but they definitely don’t have a name picked out to be the 100% final pick,” an insider told the outlet, adding that they would like to play off of Kanye’s late mother’s name, Donda.

The pair are said to be putting the names of both of their late parents, Rob and Donda together, and reportedly like the name Ronde, like the NFL star who has the same name.

“They do like the name Ronde. So its still a mystery to them with some finalists, they have about a handful options that need to be chopped down once we get closer to the actual birth. They don’t have all the time in the world to decide, but they at least have some wiggle room for the time being,” the insider says.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West allegedly make a production out of naming their children. The pair already have three kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, all of whom have unique names, and have been busy trying to agree on what to call their second son.

In addition, they’ve also been working on getting their home and their lives ready for the new addition, who will be born via surrogate in early May.

Sources tell Us Weekly that the pair are currently finishing the baby’s nursery, and have been excitedly preparing their three kids for a younger sibling.

Meanwhile, they may need to be preparing their finances as well. Radar Online reports that the couple already spend upwards of $100,000 a month on child care, and with another baby on the way it seems that the bill could likely go up.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s journey to having baby number four when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!