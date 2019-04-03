Miley Cyrus Sings Along To ‘High School Musical’ As She Continues To Show Love For Disney Past

Miley Cyrus continues to show love for her Disney Channel past via an uploaded video to her Twitter account, where she sang along to some of the most iconic tunes from the most popular series of films the network ever made, High School Musical.

She also sang along with a song from Hillary Duff, who starred in the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire.

Cyrus, who started with the cable network when she was just 13-years-old in the role of Hannah Montana, a fictional character who was a teenaged student by day and a pop princess by night, has spent the better part of the past few weeks paying homage to her past after making sure she disassociated herself from it in her early twenties.

Billboard Magazine reported that Cyrus donned a bucket hat as she sang along to the 2006 HSM duet “Breaking Free,” originally performed by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in the film. The singer and songwriter tagged both performers in the post.

Cyrus then performed a snippet of a tune from High School Musical 2 titled “Status Quo.” Cyrus briefly appeared at the end of the film in a pool scene with the rest of the cast. To the post, she added the hashtag “NoQuo,” stating, “I’m glad in 2019 we’re challenging this garbage.” She finished off her throwback tune montage by performing Duff’s 2003 tune “So Yesterday.”

Cyrus recently posted a photo of herself the day she left her home in Nashville to head to California to star on Hannah Montana to the social media site. In the sweet pic, she is seen wearing track pants, an oversized jacket, and a high ponytail, with no idea how her life would soon be forever altered.

It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air pic.twitter.com/81hAQOiEvX — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2019

She also posted a pic alongside her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who co-starred with her in the Disney Channel series. Cyrus called herself Hannah Montana in the Twitter pic.

Cyrus has endured many personal and professional changes over the past several years, but none as important as her marriage to longtime love Liam Hemsworth, whom she met when she was just 16-years-old. After suffering through the deadly wildfires of Malibu and losing the home she shared with Hemsworth, the couple made their love official, tying the knot in December 2018.

The singer, who recently released the track “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” with Oscar-winner Mark Ronson (he just won for helping co-write the lead tune from A Star Is Born, “Shallow” alongside Lady Gaga) continues to confound fans with her throwback looks and videos. Many fans are hopeful this means there will be a Hannah Montana reboot in the works, something Cyrus has not yet confirmed nor denied.