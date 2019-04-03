Ariana Biermann Follows In Her Mother And Sister’s Footsteps, Rocking Teeny Rainbow Bikini On Tropical Vacay

The Biermann ladies sure know how to turn heads.

Over the past few days, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann have been sharing photos and snaps on social media of their current tropical getaway that looks nothing short of spectacular. Now, 17-year-old Ariana Biermann is following in her famous mother and sister’s footstep by sharing a bikini-clad photo of her own.

Yesterday, the reality star channeled her inner mermaid by rocking a rainbow bikini in two Instagram photos. In the first snapshot, Biermann sits on a set of rocks as she faces the tropical blue waters, giving fans a glimpse of her tan backside. She wears her long, blonde locks down and wet and it almost looks like a photo that should be used for an ad.

This image has already earned the high-schooler a ton of attention, with over 21,000 likes in addition to 160-plus comments. But the second photo in the set gives fans a little bit more of a full view of Ariana’s amazing bikini body. In the image, Ariana again sits on a set of rocks that overlooks the ocean and looks off into the distance.

The photo is taken at a side angle, but Biermann looks incredibly fit as her toned legs and abs are the star of the photo. So far, the image has earned the Don’t Be Tardy star a lot of attention with over 25,000 likes, as well as 300-plus photos. Some fans commented on the post to gush over how amazing she looks, while countless others asked where they can purchase her swimsuit.

“I wish I had a body like yours. Looking amazing,” one follower wrote along with a few flame emojis.

“She looks good very natural body not photoshopped.”

“Literally the FULL package… beautiful face, beautiful personality, and a rockin bod… anyone who says anything negative, you should laugh. You are perfect,” another follower gushed.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the Biermann family is currently on an undisclosed tropical getaway, but in the past, the family has jetted off to Turks and Caicos so many fans think that they may be there again. Furthermore, Brielle also gave fans a glimpse of her amazing bikini body on her own Instagram page. In the sexy image, the 22-year-old lays on what appears to be the same set of rocks as her sister and looks out into the light blue ocean water. The Bravo star wears her long, dark locks in a French braid and already appears to be getting a great bronze tan.

Be sure to check out Ariana, Kim, and Brielle’s Instagram page for more glimpses of their amazing vacation.