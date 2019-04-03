Kourtney Kardashian Gushes Over Scott Disick Amid Rumors She Misses Him

Kourtney Kardashian is gushing over Scott Disick in the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The mother-of-three says that her baby daddy is a much better place and doing well with co-parenting their kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

According to People Magazine, in a sneak peek clip from the episode, Kourtney and Scott sit down and have a heart-to-heart about their family, relationship, and future.

Kourtney is seen inviting Scott on her family vacation. Kourt tells Scott that after the last time she took him on a family trip, she told everyone that he would never be allowed to come again. However, she’s had a change of heart, telling her baby daddy that things are good between them, but that she doesn’t want to send him mixed messages about their relationship.

Scott looks confused, telling his former girlfriend that he’s in a “full-blown” relationship with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, so that there would be no mixed messages, joking that his ex barely sends a regular message.

Disick goes on to say that he’s been consistent with his behavior and parenting for over a year, adding that he and Kardashian always said they would try to be a family.

“Obviously it didn’t work out perfect, but this is as close as we can get,” Scott says.

“My past with Scott has always been complicated, and I just feel like this New York trip has made me feel excited. It’s really nice to see how much Scott has grown and how much he’s invested in really being a great dad to the kids,” Kourtney states.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is supposedly feeling a little nostalgic for the days when she and Scott Disick were happy together.

Sources tell Life & Style that Kardashian has been dating around, which has only made her appreciate Disick even more. However, she’s been a bit envious when she sees him with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as she reportedly thinks he’s the only man who has ever really understood her.

In addition, the source adds that many people close to the couple don’t believe their romantic relationship is fully over.

“A lot of people believe they’re destined to wind up together again,” an insider dished.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.