Zara Larsson Explains That She Is Pro-Choice And Claps Back At Twitter User Who Said She’s Against Abortions

Zara Larsson has always used her social media platform to express what she feels and believes in and today was no different.

Four hours ago, the “Don’t Let Me Be Yours” songstress took to Twitter to get something off her chest.

“To be loved and love whoever your heart might desire is not a privilege but a right,” she tweeted.

“I don’t give a f*** about your religion, opinions or upbringing if it disrespects someone’s existence,” she continued.

The interaction she received from these series of tweets were mainly positive. Fans were happy she was standing up for what she believes in and was using her platform to defend people’s human rights. However, one user either didn’t understand where Larsson was coming from, or they were being very negative on purpose. In a reply to someone who said she was against abortions, Zara sure clapped back.

“I’m pro-choice. If you don’t like abortions, don’t have them, SIR. Ignore them like yall ignore the children at the border and the children in foster care.”

Last Friday, The Inquistr reported that she had dropped a self-empowerment anthem titled “Don’t Worry Bout Me” with stunning artwork. The single has already been streamed over 4.5 million times and received critical acclaim.

In 2018, Larsson released the single “Ruin My Life” which was a huge success. The single peaked at No. 2 in Sweden and No. 9 in the U.K. It has gone platinum in Sweden and Australia while going gold in New Zealand and Denmark. The official music video on YouTube has achieved over 38 million views. On Spotify, it has been achieved over 191 million times. In the U.S., the single peaked at No. 76.

Larsson rose to fame in Sweden at the age of 10 in 2008 after winning their equivalent of Britain’s Got Talent.

In 2014, her debut album, 1, topped the Swedish charts and celebrated a number of singles including “Carry Me Home” and “Rooftop” which both went top 10.

Her first worldwide smash hit was taken from her second studio album. The single “Lush Life” propelled her career around the world. It peaked at No. 1 in Sweden while entering the top five in Australia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and the U.K. It charted in the U.S. and peaked at No. 75.

Zara’s second studio album, So Good, was her first worldwide release and contained multiple singles that went multiplatinum around the world — “Ain’t My Fault,” “I Would Like,” and “Never Forget You” with MNEK to name a few.

She has collaborated with many familiar names — David Guetta, Ty Dolla $ign, Clean Bandit, and Tinie Tempah.

On Instagram, Larsson has over 5.6 million followers.