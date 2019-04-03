Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Mood Is Much Lighter’ Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal, Per ‘People’

Things are looking up for Khloe Kardashian following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Just over a month ago, the reality star faced heartbreak when news broke that her boyfriend and the father to her 11-month-old daughter True had cheated on her with a close friend to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Jordyn Woods. Now, a source recently told People that Khloe is doing much better as she focuses on healing, forgiveness, and caring for her baby.

“Khloé is great. Her heartbreak seems to have passed and her mood is much lighter,” the source said. “Although she really wanted Tristan to come around, grow up and be a man, she seems to have realized that she’s much better off now. Everyone is happy to see her happier.”

The source added that Khloe, 34, is not quite ready to get back into dating, but she knows that when she does, she “needs to be super picky” for True’s sake.

“True will always be Khloé’s life and number one,” the source continued, adding that Khloe loves the little girl more than anything and will always put her first.

Khloe does appear to be in good spirits following the scandal, as she joked about dating during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday. When Kimmel asked directly if she is going to stop dating basketball players, the reality star slyly claimed, “I like what I like,” according to Life & Style.

Thompson is a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA. In the past, Khloe was married to Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom, who was also involved in an alleged cheating scandal of his own.

Khloe added that she should “probably date accountants or something.”

The Good American founder may not be dating right now, but she was spotted spending time with her ex, rapper French Montana, at Kanye West’s Sunday service over the weekend. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two looked casual as they enjoyed the outing with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is glad that Khloe is feeling better, and her sister Kim feels it may be time to look towards forgiveness. She spoke about the situation at her Caroline Lemke sunglasses launch party in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“I think there’s always a time and a place for everything and I think boundaries are good, lessons are good, forgiveness is good,” Kim told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s all good, but you really have to talk to the people that were more involved.”