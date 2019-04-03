‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Savannah Chrisley Shocks Fans With Engagement News

Move over Todd Chrisley — there’s a new man in the family.

While Savannah Chrisley has made it very clear that she is head over heels in love for her boyfriend, NHL star Nic Kerdiles, she dropped a bombshell on fans earlier today. The pair has only been dating for a year but their relationship has moved pretty quickly. As People shares exclusively, the engagement news was finally in an article this morning, even though it happened all the way back in December. The 21-year-old shared that Kerdiles popped the question on Christmas Eve even though Savannah wasn’t too happy that there was a film crew there on a holiday.

“[On the night of the engagement], Nic’s family was in town and my whole family was there and we were filming and I was furious,” Chrisley dished “I was like, ‘The fact we’re filming on Christmas Eve is absolutely insane. I have people here.'”

Savannah then went on to explain that her mom said that she had forgotten to get something at the grocery store and kind of set her up so Nic had time to get things ready. So Julie and Savannah left to go to the store and when they returned home she got the surprise of her life.

“Our best friend’s kid, Dylan, goes, ‘Hey, I think they’re looking for you outside.'”

When the reality star walked outside, Kerdiles was standing there and everything outside was all lit up. To make the moment even more special, Kerdiles’ family was there on one side and Savannah’s family was there on the other side, and they were able to witness Nic getting down on one knee and popping the question, even though he may have forgotten what he wanted to say.

“He said he had this whole thing written out, and he was like, ‘I just forgot it all.’ And it was just so cute and everyone was crying,” Savannah explained. “It was just such a cool moment. And the fact that both of our families were there made it even better.”

And it comes as no shock that family patriarch, Todd Chrisley, was also involved in the proposal, speaking to Kerdiles over FaceTime as Nic nervously asked for his permission to marry Savannah. After a little joking, Todd agreed to let Nic propose, and now Savannah has a fiance as well as a gorgeous new five-carat diamond ring.

For now, the couple is simply enjoying being engaged, and they’re taking their time on planning the wedding since they’re in no rush to get down the aisle. Savannah has not yet revealed the news on her Instagram page and has just spoken exclusively to People.

Fans can catch new episodes of Growing Up Chrisley on Tuesdays evenings on USA Network.