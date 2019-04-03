‘Playboy’ Vixen Rachel Cook Flaunts Her Figure In Tiny Black Bikini As She Promotes New ‘Burger Babes’ Project

American model and former Playboy Playmate Rachel Cook is embracing a new advertising campaign and it’s giving her an opportunity to flaunt her perfect bikini body. Cook is hyping Burger Babes, a burger delivery option now available in Los Angeles, and it looks like this campaign is quickly getting heartrates rising.

Cook shares in her profile that she is the founder of Burger Babes and she posted some sexy glimpses into the way she’s aiming to promote this new venture. Rachel shared a video clip to her Instagram page showing her wearing a tiny black bikini as she sits on a tall, fake burger and poses for the camera and this post is quickly becoming a favorite of her fans.

The Burger Babes Instagram page also shared a video clip from this sexy shoot featuring Rachel. Cook is wearing the same black bikini and posing with the same fake burger in that clip, but in this case, she is leaning provocatively on the burger as she arches her back slightly.

The bikini shows off Rachel’s perfect cleavage and insane abs and hits all the right notes with her killer curves. Cook has her long, dark tresses in loose waves cascading over her shoulders and she has kept her look simple with no jewelry, a light makeup palatte, and no color on her nails.

Rachel shared some additional shots and scoop via her Instagram Stories, noting how excited she is to be a part of this Burger Babes venture. It sounds like Cook will be hitting a number of festivals over the next few months to promote the new burger brand and she even teased in responses on her post that she might show up personally to deliver some of the burger orders.

The Maxim model has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram, and within a matter of hours nearly 85,000 of them had shown their love for her sultry Burger Babes poses. The hundreds of comments from fans made it clear that her promotion is generating a lot of interest in these new burger options, just as the sexy bikini and revealing advertising shots were designed to do.

It looks like Rachel is off to a fabulous start in promoting this new venture as her fans are certainly taking notice. She’s not the only sizzling-hot name to be sharing the love for Burger Babes though, as Brazilian model Claudia Alende is apparently a founder as well.

Folks in Los Angeles have plenty of options when it comes to burgers, but it looks like Rachel Cook’s commitment to promoting Burger Babes may give them an edge over some other local options. The Playboy and Maxim model knows exactly how to get pulses racing as she flaunts her stuff in her tiny black bikini and people can’t wait to see what she shares next.