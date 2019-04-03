Gigi Hadid Opens Up About The Costs Of Fame And Her BFF Taylor Swift To ‘Variety’

Gigi Hadid is one of the biggest models in the world at just 23 years old, but that doesn’t mean it has been easy. The star opened up to Variety on Wednesday to share what her rocket to fame has been like, tearily saying that “fame makes you feel out of control of your life.”

Hadid has modeled for everyone from Michael Kors, Max Mara, Marc Jacobs, Maybelline, and has appeared on the cover of Vogue, Allure, and W Magazine. She has walked the runway for Miu Miu, Fendi, Chanel, Versace, and Balmain, to name a few. She has 47 million followers on Instagram and she has even dabbled in some designing of her own.

She also comes from a wealthy family, the daughter of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, but that doesn’t mean that everything was just handed to her on a silver platter. Hadid says that she knew she would have to prove herself to the modeling industry. But as she has become more successful, she has had to grapple with the costs of fame.

Hadid says that she always knew she wanted success because she wanted to reach a place where she could be creative and shape her own life.

“I’ve had my ups and downs with it for sure, because overall, it’s definitely a learning process. I’ve learned a lot about myself because of it. I’ve learned to be honest with myself and celebrate myself, protect myself, be assertive when I need to,” she said. “I always want to be kind, but that doesn’t mean I need to let people take advantage of me.”

At that point, she starts tearing up and the interviewer asks her why this topic is making her emotional.

“I think it’s tough. Obviously, people judge you. People can create a headline or an opinion about someone based on a small moment or a mistake,” she said.

The model has found a unique way to recharge her batteries. Hadid says that she bought a farm to have a place where she could escape the daily grind and recover her mental health.

“It’s okay to not be okay all the time, and it doesn’t make you less professional,” she said.

Another way she finds peace? Connecting with her friends. Hadid says that she saw Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour 10 different times. She would lie on the sofa as Swift got ready for the stage and then she would be in the crowd enjoying watching her friend perform. Hadid says the duality is interesting because she is a huge fan but also a friend.