Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Could Do Prison Time With Plea Deal, Per ‘TMZ’

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are currently under fire for the shocking college admissions scandal that saw dozens of parents get arrested for allegedly bribing college test administrators and coaches to help their children get into prestigious universities.

According to TMZ, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were rumored to possibly be taking plea deals on the charges. However, the outlet claims that if the actresses were to do so, they would be looking at serving time in prison.

A source connected to prosecution claims that if the pair were to take a deal, they would be looking at spending some time behind bars as not to give them special treatment because of their fame.

“You can’t have people being treated differently because they have money. That’s how we got to this place. Every defendant will be treated the same,” the source revealed.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Gianulli, were both arrested on charges and are said to have spent $500,000 to get their daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into USC under the guise that they were college recruited rowing athletes.

Meanwhile, Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 to have her daughter cheat on her SAT test, but her husband, William H. Macy, was not indicted in the scandal.

Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Won't Get Plea Deal without Prison Time https://t.co/ZOt13qooFb — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin spoke out for the first time following her arrest last week. The actress was caught by paparazzi who asked her if she was afraid to go to jail, if she regretted how she handled her daughters’ education, and if she was trying to repair her relationship with her kids following the scandal.

However, Lori, who was polite and chipper as cameras rolled, claimed that she could not talk about the situation.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you. You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time,” Loughlin stated.

Later the cameraman told Lori that he hoped everything worked out for her.

“You have a beautiful day. Thank you so much,” she said.

Loughlin is currently taking a hard hit following her arrest. She has been fired from her jobs at The Hallmark Channel, which included starring in movies for the network and the popular television series When Calls The Heart.

Lori Loughlin has also been axed from the fifth and final season of Fuller House, where she played the character of Aunt Becky.