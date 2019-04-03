Kate Middleton Hires Stylist To ‘Keep Pace’ With Meghan Markle

'Express' reports that the Duchess of Cambridge is upping her sartorial choices.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has won wide praise for her fashion-forward looks, and her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge has taken note, reports Express.

With Kate’s trusty personal assistant Natasha Archer on maternity leave, the duchess has hired a new “secret weapon” in the form of Virginia Chadwyck-Healey, a former Vogue editor and close friend of William and Kate. Royal sources claim that the Duchess of Cambridge is counting on Chadwyck-Healey, known as Ginnie, to help her glamorize her outfits to “keep pace” with her new sister-in-law.

“Ginnie is Catherine’s secret weapon. She has made a big difference to the Duchess’s wardrobe for public engagements and has helped give her a whole new sense of confidence.”

Ms. Chadwyck-Healey certainly has the credentials for the task. In addition to 12 years at Vogue, she was also listed as one of the best dressed at William and Kate’s wedding. In Vogue, Ginnie discussed the task of looking fashionable while following royal rules.

“Royal protocol had to come first, but I wanted to feel like I had an identity amid the sea of celebrities, friends, military personnel, foreign members of state and, of course, the Royal Family.”

Chadwyck-Healey’s chosen look was an Emilia Wickstead raspberry pink skirt, bubblegum pink top, and neutral hat featuring an elegant bow.

“To my mother’s horror, I didn’t wear tights,” the stylist joked.

In addition to styling, Ms. Chadwyck-Healey also offers services as a consultant, presenter, and writer, and regularly contributes to outlets such as The Telegraph and Make Magazine. According to her website, VCHstyle.com, Ginnie uses the mantra “condense, curate, create” as a guide to her looks.

“Piecing together your everyday looks should be as enjoyable and easy as throwing on that new dress for a special occasion.”

Ginnie also models clothing on her personal Instagram page. In a recent post from March 20, she flaunts her body in a two-piece bathing suit from Caroline af Rosenborg, a Danish ethical swimwear brand that is focused on sustainability.

Already, fashion critics have noted the stylist’s influence on the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate has won high praise for several looks, including a chic and sparkling Missoni dress while on a trip to Northern Ireland.

Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images

Another look that received positive reviews was when Kate took a leaf from Meghan’s style book and paired a purple Gucci blouse with Jigsaw wide-legged trousers on a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center.

Arthur Edwards / Getty Images

Though Meghan Markle reportedly does not have a stylist of her own, her best friend Jessica Mulroney is one, with clients such as Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s prime minister.