Carrie Underwood Shreds Guitar in New ‘Cry Pretty’ Tour 360 Rehearsal Photo

The country star teased her upcoming tour in a photo posted to her Facebook.

Carrie Underwood took a recent photo to show off her shredding chops during a rehearsal for her upcoming Cry Pretty Tour 360. The black-and-white photo is captioned “Rehearsals day 2” and shows the “Love Wins” singer playing an electric guitar as she sings.

Pop Culture reports that Underwood revealed her return to work earlier this week. The news comes after she gave birth to Jacob Bryan, her second child, back in January.

“You guys, today I go in for my first day of rehearsals for the #CryPretty360 tour! We play our first show exactly one month from today! It’s getting real!” Underwood shared, using the hashtags #LetsDoThis and #CantWait.”

Underwood is hitting the road with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Although both acts are female, Underwood made it a point to assure that both deserve to share the spotlight with the star regardless of their gender.

“First and foremost, they’ve earned it. I’m not throwing anybody a bone by taking them out on tour with me. They deserve to be there and they’re gonna put on a great show, and I’m already proud of all that they’ve done. I’m a fan. But it’s good when women support women.”

According to Underwood, she selected the acts based on what her fans would appreciate and did not factor gender into her considerations.

“It was mainly about just putting together a great show. And then, it’s an added bonus that they’re all women. But I mean, I definitely feel like we need to lift each other up and support each other.”

The 36-year-old added that she believes in both bands and hopes that they continue to move up in the industry because they “deserve it.”

Per Taste of Country, Underwood is set to head out on the Cry Pretty Tour 360 in the United States starting May 1 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Afterward, she will head to multiple cities across the country until the end of October, including a few United Kingdom dates in the middle of the summer. Her opening acts, Maddie & Tae and Runaway Jane, will be accompanying her during the U.S. leg of the tour.

Mike Fisher, Underwood’s husband, also revealed that Isaiah isn’ averse to mischief when he posted a photo of the child sneaking out of bed after his bedtime.