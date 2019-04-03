Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Serious Skin In The Skimpiest White Bikini For New Line

Alessandra Ambrosio is the jack of all trades.

The Victoria’s Secret model has already made a name for herself in the modeling world, sky rocking to fame with millions of fans across the globe as well as nearly 10 million followers on Instagram alone. But now the brown haired beauty is trying a little something else — a swimwear line. And it actually works out perfectly because who needs to hire models when you can rock a bikini like the best of them?

Since her line, GAL Floripa, launched Ambrosio has been modeling pieces from the collection — much to the delight of her army of Instagram followers. Yesterday was certainly no exception as Alessandra was at it again, posing seductively in a piece from her line. In the sexy snapshot, Ambrosio lays in the sand as she strikes a killer pose. She leaves her butt and feet on the ground as well as her head but bends her torso so it hangs in the air.

The model’s amazing abs, legs, and arms are fully on display and the 37-year-old looks nothing short of amazing. Of course, the teeny white bikini that she is rocking is from her line, GAL floripa, and it leaves little to the imagination with stringed sides and a ruffled top. It comes as no surprise that her legion of followers have already given the image a ton of accolades with over 88,000 likes in addition to 500 plus comments.

Some fans took to the post to gush over how amazing Alessandra looks while countless others commented that they wanted to purchase the suit from her line. Of course, there were a few other fans who had no words and simply commented with flame emojis.

“I love this picture,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful Beach Goddess.”

“Beautiful pic and place,” one other follower chimed in.

The GAL Floripa Instagram page has already amassed quite the following with over 163,000 on Instagram alone. According to the swimwear line’s website, Ambrosio’s line features everything from one piece swimsuits to sexy bikinis. One pieces suits will set consumers back about $180-$220 while bikini bottoms run from $88-$118. As far as tops go, the least expensive one is $98 and the most expensive one is $128. And according to the website, the line was definitely a labor of love.

“Celebrating their motherland roots and sisterhood bonds, iconic beauty Alessandra Ambrosio, with her soul sisters Gisele Cória and Aline Ambrosio, join forces to conceive an authentic and personal project: a lifestyle brand with purpose to inspire women to embrace their femininity with a holistic approach,” the page reads.

Ambrosio is definitely still at the top of her game.