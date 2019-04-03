Colton Underwood’s Period Comments Send Twitter Into A Frenzy

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood was slammed on Twitter after his gross comments about a natural part of womanhood went viral, sending fans into a frenzy about his alleged lack of knowledge of basic human biology.

During an appearance on the show LadyGang, Underwood was asked about just how much he knew about the female body, particularly menstruation. His thoughts on the subject led the hosts to believe he did not know much about the subject and how women deal with the monthly occurrence, as reported by Us Weekly.

LadyGang co-host Keltie Knight asked Underwood if he ever noticed that any of his girlfriends ever wore a different type of underwear during that time of the month, calling them “period underwear.” Shocked that was even a thing, Underwood’s surprise was compounded when Becca Tobin explained that some women have “special” undergarments for that time.

“You keep ’em around? Buy new underwear! Throw them away,” said Underwood.

Upon learning that women don’t do that Underwood replied, ” “I, as a husband and a boyfriend, will go buy you new underwear. That is so gross! So if you s**t your pants, are you gonna just wash them? No, you’re throwing them away.”

Twitter reaction was quick and swift to Underwood’s seemingly ignorant responses to the host’s queries.

@colton did you throw out every jersey you ever bled on in football? https://t.co/1vMVE4p7uj — MB. (@____mack) April 1, 2019

@ColtonUnderwood #ColtonUnderwood you know you can washing underwear right ? If you want women to have clean underwear when you better be buying us all 365 pairs. — Emily Daura (@DauraEmily) April 3, 2019

What a moron. Now I know why #coltonunderwood was/is a virgin well into his late 20s…he thinks menstruation is like sh*tting! Seriously! .@colton said that! Some people should NEVER procreate. https://t.co/EOwby8JUP6 — Lisa E. Papp (@lisapapp) April 3, 2019

Underwood also has some other great ideas about women as well, according to the interview, including weighing in on if a girl should get waxed regularly, to which he replied, “Yes, 100 percent.” He also believes a woman should have sex with her husband “three to four” times a week.

In other Bachelor news, Inquisitr recently reported that Underwood returned the Neil Lane engagement ring given to him by Jimmy Fallon just in case he and his reality-show girlfriend decided to make their relationship official. The stunning ring was allegedly not the style Cassie Randolph had in mind for that finger.

Underwood called Randolph during his appearance on LadyGang, where she was asked about switching out the first ring. Her response? “I just have a particular idea in my mind.”

The couple found love despite Randolph’s hesitance to commit to Underwood while they were together on the series. In a twist that Bachelor fans didn’t see coming, the show ended its season with no Fantasy Suite experience, a bachelor with no prospects for love after he sent remaining finalists Tayshia and Hannah home and rejection from Randolph. It was Underwood’s insistence on winning over Randolph and the depths of his feelings for her that allowed her to give their relationship another chance. The couple has since moved in together.

LadyGang airs on E! Sundays at 11 p.m.