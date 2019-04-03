Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Features Combined To Create Royal Baby Composite

Entertainment Tonight's graphics guy put together baby photos of the Duke and Duchess and, well, see for yourself.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby hasn’t even arrived yet, but thanks to old family photos and the magic of computer graphics, at least one news outlet thinks they have an idea of that the next Windsor baby will look like.

Just a couple of generations ago, parents had no idea what their baby would look like until the tot was born. Of course, if Mom or Dad or someone in either family was hand with art supplies, they could hand-draw something of a composite of both parents’ features and render an artistic guess as to what Baby would look like, but it was — and is — still guesswork.

Nowadays, we have two new tools available to us to give us an idea of what a baby will look like. One is high-tech ultrasound, which allows moms and dads to “ooh” and “aah” over the cute tot in the womb. However, you can be absolutely certain that Kensington Palace will not release any such pictures to the world. The other tool is computer graphics: take a baby photo of Mom, a baby of photo of Dad, add in some computer magic, and next thing you know, you have an idea of what the baby will look like!

There's now a new favourite name for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby: https://t.co/lvREvOUBjD pic.twitter.com/FxSast1itV — HELLO! (@hellomag) April 3, 2019

Entertainment Tonight put their graphics guy (described as the “best and brightest in the biz”) on the job, and the unnamed computer wizard got right on it. He took a photo of young Meghan, approximately 16 months old, give or take, took a similar photo of Harry, worked some computer magic, and came up with a composite of what he thinks Baby Sussex (as he or she is being called) will look like. You can see for yourself by clicking the link above.

Of course, at this point it bears noting that ET!‘s graphics guy doesn’t possess a crystal ball giving him the power to see into the future; rather, he’s just working with off-the-shelf graphics tools and old photos. If we know anything about genetics, we know that the baby could strongly take after his or her mother, or strongly take after his or her father, or look nothing like either of them (this writer has a niece with flaming red hair; no one on either side of her family has red hair).

And that’s probably a good thing, because the face Mr. Graphics Guy came up with can most charitably be described as a face only a mother could love.

Although Kensington Palace has been mum (no pun intended) on Meghan’s due date, royal watchers speculate that she’s likely to give birth this month, probably towards the end.