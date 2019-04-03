Meghan Markle Might Be In Labor As Baby’s Godfather, Daniel Martin, Rushes To London, ‘Radar’ Speculates

Duchess Meghan's bestie & makeup artist shares travels on Instagram story.

Meghan Markle will likely have baby Sussex this month, but her exact due date is unknown. If you read the tea leaves, the royal couple, along with their friends, have been dropping breadcrumbs that indicate that the big day is drawing near.

First, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched their own Instagram account to share photos directly with their followers, and now, Markle’s best friend and perhaps the baby’s godfather, makeup artist Daniel Martin, is rushing to London per his own Instagram story, according to Radar Online.

Martin first shared the newly formed Sussex Instagram account, suggesting that everyone follow along because “sharing is caring,” and then told the world that he was grabbing a late-night flight to London, tagging British Airways, first class.

“Coming for you London!!!”

Martin has been with the couple as a friend and professional glam squad along the way, and rather than do the photo outside of the Lindo Wing with a royal photographer, it’s being hinted that the two, along with the new royal baby, will make their debut as a family on their own Instagram page at another private hospital. Duchess Meghan doesn’t trust anyone else with her makeup, which means Martin will be on the way to be by her side to save the day.

An insider is tipping their hand to say that Martin has been called to town to be the trusted insider to do Markle’s makeup when the time comes.

“Meghan wants to share her first baby picture on Instagram so will want Daniel to help with that.”

The source says that Martin rushing to London hints at a coming delivery.

“She’ll also have to at some point do an official royal portrait and she loves his work so has asked him over to sort that. It all points to a possible early labor for her.”

The London arrival of Daniel Martin might fill in the blanks left by a recent story about where Duchess Meghan will have her baby, and what she plans to do after the delivery to introduce the baby to the world, per The Inquisitr. Last week, it was announced that Markle would not be having the baby at St. Mary’s Hospital’s Lindo Wing. Additionally, the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t be doing the pose outside the hospital for a royal photographer the way Princess Diana and Kate Middleton had with their pregnancies.

Now with the launch of the official Sussex Instagram account, it seems more likely that the newly minted Sussex family will instead do a private photo shoot and share the photos themselves on social media, but time will tell.