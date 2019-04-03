Kourtney Kardashian Tries On Eerie Mask Of Sister Kim’s Face In New Instagram Post

If anyone has ever wondered what Kourtney Kardashian would look like with Kim Kardashian’s face, she’s just answered that question. The Poosh founder shared eerie photo and videos to Instagram on Tuesday of herself trying on a life-like mask of Kim’s face. Kourtney looked unrecognizable as she paired the disguise with Carolina Lemke sunglasses, which is exactly what the masks were made for, according to People.

Kourtney’s look appeared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon. She first shared a video of herself modeling the mask in a mirror, along with a green camouflage sweatshirt and circular brown sunglasses. The mask even had Kim-like lips and eyes, so no part of Kourtney’s face was visible. Her long black hair was pushed back behind the mask, making it look even more real.

“How do I look?” the mother of three asked someone off-camera.

“Disgusting,” her 5-year-old daughter Penelope answered.

“Really? I think I look beautiful,” Kourtney joked. “My Face ID isn’t working on my phone, though.”

In another photo, Kourtney modeled black, rectangular-framed glasses. She posed in a stiff position, looking similar to a mannequin.

Last week, Kim revealed on Instagram that Carolina Lemke made the masks to display her sunglasses collaboration with the brand. The reality star has been giving out the masks to promote the collection, which dropped Tuesday. The collection includes seven styles starting at $90 each.

Kylie Jenner received a box of masks from her older sister as well, which she shared to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. The 21-year-old makeup mogul called the public relations move “so creepy but so cool.”

Kim recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her collection at Carolina Lemke’s launch event in Los Angeles.

“We have over 20 styles we’re going to be launching before summer,” she said. “And I got so into it that I just, I couldn’t choose. I had to have more styles. And because they are affordable, you can mix it up more.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney is reeling from the successful launch of her new lifestyle website, Poosh, on Tuesday. The website boasts a series of articles on travel, food, health and wellness, parenting, beauty, and more. The 39-year-old reality star offered up glimpses of congratulatory gifts she received for the launch, including a case of sweet treats spelling out “Congratulations on Poosh.”

Kylie also shared a video of the promotional merchandise she received from Kourtney for the launch, including a personalized “Kylie” pajama set, beauty and skin care products, Poosh towels, and more.