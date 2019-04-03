‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In On Whether There Should Be A Nina Recast

Fans are expressing their views on social media on the fate of Nina Reeves.

With the unexpected announcement last week that Michelle Stafford was exiting General Hospital also comes questions on what will happen next. Her character of Nina Reeves is left wide open as to what the writers will do with her current story line. Now fans are taking to social media to weigh in on what should happen and if they would like to see a recast coming in to replace the actress.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central indicates that the other half of Nina’s necklace is expected to show up sometime down the road. That means that the story line of Nina’s real daughter coming to light is at hand. However, that may just be put on hold for now, unless that should happen before the actress makes her exit. Or it could mean that there will be a recast coming up so that the story will continue on.

Nina believes that Sasha is her real daughter, but that may all change very soon. The lie that Sasha and Valentin hold will eventually blow up in their faces. Fans are totally convinced that Willow Tait will turn out to be Nina’s daughter. That necklace could be in her possession. Everyone has expected that to turn up soon, but the writers may just go a different route.

Many General Hospital fans are against a recast to replace Michelle Stafford. They are hoping that Nina will just leave town after she finds out that Sasha isn’t her daughter. It is doubtful that she will be killed off, despite a few who wouldn’t mind that to happen.

One person strongly expressed their opinion on why there should be a recast saying, “I beg of you #GH….PLEASE do NOT recast the role of Nina!!! You need to REDUCE cast size and this is a good start!!”

Still there are many fans who are weighing in on who they think will be a good recast for this character. Gina Tognoni is one name that has been brought up several times in the past few days. However, there are just as many that hate that idea of switching up the actresses. All My Children actress Cady McClain’s name has also come up recently on social media as a strong lead for a Nina recast. Fans will just have to wait to see what develops in the next few weeks.

Viewers were shocked when news broke last week that Stafford was leaving General Hospital and headed back to her former role as Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless. Gina Tognoni took over the role of Phyllis after Stafford left. Now that she is exiting Y&R, Stafford is sliding right back into the CBS soap.