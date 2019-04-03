Ariana Grande Refuses To ‘Label’ Her Sexuality As New Track ‘Likes’ Both Genders

When it comes to labels, Ariana Grande sticks to fashion. Her Instagram updates come with Burberry and Fendi monograms, but April 3, 2019 doesn’t bring style headlines for the thank u, next singer.

On April 1, 2019, Rolling Stone covered Ariana’s new track with friend and artist, Victoria Monét. “Monopoly” was teased to fans via an Instagram video shortly before its release. The song is already causing a stir though, as Hollywood Life reports. One line, in particular, is receiving attention.

“I like women and men, yeah//Work so f*ckin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin”

The lyric suggests an open-minded sexual orientation, although Grande has never openly stated that she is bisexual. Twitter seems hell-bent on arguing it out, though. When a fan pointed out that Ariana “aint [sic] gotta label herself” but “said what she said,” the Sweetener singer herself responded.

“I haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now…which is okay”

Ariana’s recent music might center around her love life and free-spirited personality, but 2019 has ushered in a new era for the “7 Rings” singer. Girl squads are where it’s at, and boyfriends should be “breaking up” with their girlfriends (because Ariana is “bored”). While bonds between Grande and her besties appear tight-knit in “7 Rings,” there has been no suggestion of closeness on a sexual level.

Monét came out as bisexual on Twitter in November 2018. This relatively-unknown artist is now enjoying a career boost– likely due to her collaboration with Grande. Similar was seen with Pete Davidson, whom Ariana was briefly engaged to in 2018.

As the above-mentioned report from Hollywood Life states, social media comments are centering around the question of bisexuality on Grande’s part, but the star isn’t being slammed.

“Ariana fully said ‘i like women and men’ and has got me in tears. it’s too iconic for me”

Interestingly, “7 Rings” now has the potential to be viewed from a different angle, especially considering the video. Grande and her six friends are in close quarters, the clothing is mostly lingerie-centric, and the rings themselves are engagement ones.

As per Elle though, Ariana maintains that the rings are “friendship” oriented. She explained the basis for the song, outlining the “challenging fall day” in New York City that spurred an impromptu visit to Tiffany’s. Having consumed “lots” of champagne, Ariana then purchased seven engagement rings – one for herself and six for her friends.

Officially, Ariana’s entourage remains strictly platonic. Social media seems undecided on the singer’s overall outlook, though.