‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Kyle Betrays Summer

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, April 3, leaves Summer feeling betrayed after she realized Kyle looked at his picture of Lola after they slept together. Plus, Summer schools Jack and Billy while Victoria lets her hair down in Vegas. Then, Sharon and Rey get intimate again while Devon and Elena grow closer.

Summer (Hunter King) tempted Kyle (Michael Mealor) when she told him she’d been cleared for resuming sex. However, once they did the deed, Kyle got out his phone and looked at a picture of Lola (Sasha Calle). Later, Summer checked Kyle’s phone and saw Lola’s face, which left her feeling upset. However, Summer went downstairs, and Kyle, Jack (Peter Bergman), and Billy (Jason Thompson) were brainstorming on ways to keep Jabot running with no products.

Although the older Abbotts felt Summer should leave since she works for Newman Enterprises and her mother Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) just got let go from Jabot, Kyle argued that Summer should stay. She ended up shocking Jack and Billy with some excellent ideas for social media, stylists, and unboxing. Summer pointed out that Jabot should be about an entire look and not just cosmetics and skincare.

Later, Summer shocked Billy again by alerting him to a picture of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) hanging out with a band named the Bloody Thorns. Victoria met Brandon (Mitch Eakins) and ended up partying with the group after their concert, thanks to a mixup about her room, according to The Inquisitr.

RT and give a warm #YR welcome to @_Brytni who makes her debut as Elena Dawson! @CBSDaytime pic.twitter.com/bNmaOpgGV3 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 19, 2019

At Devon’s (Bryton James), he and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) discussed Hilary. Later, Devon asked Elena out for coffee, which went over awkwardly. However, they smoothed over the strangeness and ultimately decided to go out sometime.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) surprised Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) with her guitar from the pawn shop. The only thanks Mariah wanted was to hear Tessa sing again. Tessa wanted to get reacquainted with her music alone, so she left to start trying. Unfortunately, Tessa experienced singer’s block. Later, Mariah told her to try an old song, and it worked.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrived at Sharon’s (Sharon Case), where she planned to make him dinner. However, they almost didn’t make it to the table. Mariah then showed up and said she was starving, so they ended up eating. Mariah asked Rey about his marriage, and he assured Mariah that it was over. After Mariah left, Sharon and Rey ended up making love again.