‘This Is Us’ Producer Makes Cryptic Comment About Rebecca Pearson’s Romantic Future After Shocking Finale

Fans were stunned to see Mandy Moore's character with a surprising companion on the Season 3 finale.

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers from the This Is Us season 3 finale, “Her.”

This Is Us viewers were put through the wringer during the emotional Season 3 finale of the NBC drama, but one of the biggest shockers came right the end of the wide-ranging episode. When an elderly Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) was shown bedridden and unable to speak in a future-set scene, viewers were surprised to see her late husband Jack’s estranged brother Nicky (Griffin Dunne) by her bedside and not her second husband, Miguel (Jon Huertas).

It’s no surprise that viewers were shocked to see Nicky by Rebecca’s side in the flash-forward scene, which implied that the disgraced Vietnam soldier replaced Miguel as an 80-something Rebecca’s primary companion and/or caregiver.

In an interview with TV Line, This Is Us producer Isaac Aptaker said that what happened to Miguel and where he is in the future is part of a longer-term mystery on This Is Us. But the producer added that the story of how Nicky reconnected with his long last family will be addressed at the beginning of the fourth season of the NBC drama.

“We are going to be exploring how Nicky goes from the man who said, ‘I can’t have you in my life right now. Please just leave me [alone] in [my] trailer out in the middle of nowhere’ into this person who is obviously connected enough to the family in the future to have this very special place by Rebecca’s bedside. So that is going to be more immediate for us.”

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

But in an even more surprising statement, This Is Us producer Elizabeth Berger didn’t rule out the possibility that Future Rebecca and Nicky’s relationship is not platonic, but instead romantic.

“We can’t [say] at this time,” the This Is Us producer said when asked of a possible romance between Jack Pearson’s brother and his widow.

It’s no surprise that This Is Us fans are freaking out as they wonder if Miguel got “Migueled” by Nicky Pearson. You can see some of the social media reaction to the shocking This Is Us twist below.

Wait…so where is Miguel? What is Nicky doing there?! I have sooo many questions! #ThisIsUs — M I N N I E (@TheMinnieBar) April 3, 2019

Why is Nicky sitting there and not Miguel? #ThisIsUs — Stacy Ann (@StacyAnn5) April 3, 2019

So did Miguel get Miguel’d…by Nicky?! #ThisIsUs — M I N N I E (@TheMinnieBar) April 3, 2019

Nicky is there, but where is Miguel? Already dead? Does she move to Jack's brother after his best friend. What the actual– ?#ThisIsUs — Amanda Johnson (@ama_ro_jo) April 3, 2019

WHERE TF IS MY OLD MAN MIGUEL?!?!?! I’m hoping Nicky is just a good friend and Miguel passed peacefully #ThisIsUs — I would prefer not to (@twelve_fiftyone) April 3, 2019

So no Miguel, just Nicky….Interesting. Good to know Uncle Nicky is in the family in the future. #ThisIsUs — Sharon Bueno ???? (@ohiometgirl31) April 3, 2019

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman addressed the shocking finale twist and the unanswered questions that will leave viewers hanging until the show returns later this year. Fogelman promised that viewers will soon learn the full story of how Jack Pearson’s brother eventually became what appears to be a close companion of his widow Rebecca.

“There’s other things that ask some questions at the end [of the finale],” the This Is Us showrunner said. “One of them is how Nicky got to be at Rebecca’s bedside. Honestly, that’s a part of where we’re going. It’s not something I can talk too much about right now, but certainly, again, not unexpected that that would be a question that people have.”

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

As for the fate of Jon Huertas’ Miguel, the This Is Us showrunner was not forthcoming when asked about the fate of Jack Pearson’s best friend who went on to marry Rebecca.

“He’s somebody that you’re not seeing at the house and at the bed. Could it be that he’s just stuck in traffic? What is going on? It’s a very good question that I can’t give an answer for.”

You can see the shocking final moments of the This Is Us Season 3 finale below.

This Is Us returns this fall on NBC.