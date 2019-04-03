Where Is Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy Today? Model Zandria Theis Adopted Dorit Kemsley’s Former Dog

Zandria recently shared a happy photo with 'Lulu.'

Dorit Kemsley’s dog, Lucy, is currently in the care of model Zandria Theis and her boyfriend, Reed Thompson.

Following weeks of drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills surrounding a story in which Kemsley was accused of dropping Lucy off to an animal shelter in Los Angeles, Lucy has found a new, loving home and is now being called “Lulu.”

On April 2, People magazine confirmed Theis, 22, and Thompson, 35, as the dog’s owners.

We are “happy to let everyone know that Lulu is a perfect little angel,” Theis and Thompson told the magazine.

After Kemsley adopted Lucy from Vanderpump Dogs, she attempted to acquaint the animal with her family. However, despite her efforts to welcome the dog into her home, the animal was said to be quite aggressive and, as fans saw on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she reportedly nipped at Kemsley’s two young children and left several cuts on the face of her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

After coming to the realization that Lucy wasn’t going to work out, Kemsley gave the animal to another woman but a short time later, that woman was faced with a family emergency and passed Lucy on to yet another family who sadly dropped her off at an animal shelter.

Because Lucy was chipped, she was eventually returned to Vanderpump Dogs in the summer of 2018.

At the time Lucy was brought back to the rescue center, Theis’ roommate and friend was working at the facility and because the organization wanted Lucy to remain in the family, that roommate decided to bring the animal to their home for Theis and Reed to foster.

“I knew from the second I saw her that we were going to adopt her, but we fostered her for about a month,” Theis explained.

According to Theis, Lucy was “terrified of everything” when she and Reed first got her and appeared to be quite scared of any unfamiliar object that was held near her.

“I don’t know what happened behind closed doors, or at the house where she was at before I got her, but all I know is that when I got her she was terrified,” Theis said. “That first month where we were fostering her it took that entire time for her to gain trust in us.”

As for the ongoing claims about the animal’s supposedly aggressive behavior, Reid said she was really bothered by the chatter and insisted the only biting she does is “play biting.”

“You have to train your puppy that biting is not okay, and that’s what we did,” Theis added. “Anytime she would play bite, we would so ‘No bite!’ and now she doesn’t bite.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.