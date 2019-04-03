Wendy Williams Gifted $40K Diamond-Encrusted Watch From Husband Kevin Hunter Amidst Marriage Drama

Wendy Williams has allegedly been gifted a $40K diamond-encrusted watch from her husband Kevin Hunter as the couple’s marriage drama continues to unfold reported E! Entertainment News. The new gift comes on the heels of allegations that Hunter recently welcomed a child with his mistress Sharina Hudson.

E! News reported that the stunning piece is covered with a slew of stunning diamonds. “Kevin came in on Thursday and got Wendy a customized diamond encrusted Frank Muller watch,” alleged a source to E!. The stunning bauble was reportedly purchased at Flawless Jewelry, located in New York City.

“Kevin comes in and sees Eddie from Flawless for pretty much all of his jewelry needs,” the insider reveals. “He’s been a customer there for years and years.” The jeweler’s official site declares that Edward and the Mr. Flawless Team are committed to delivering masterpieces that are handcrafted with attention to detail and perfectionism.

Hunter’s purchase comes on the heels of several rocky months for the high-profile couple.

Williams returned to her eponymous Wendy Williams Show in early March after several months off to tend to her personal health struggles and other issues. Upon her return to the show, Williams revealed her ongoing battle with Graves’ disease, an immune system disorder. Entertainment Tonight reported that just one week after that admission, Williams revealed that she had launched a hotline to help victims of drug addiction and substance abuse.

Williams then revealed to viewers that she was living in a sober house, away from Hunter and their son and that she was taking care of some long-neglected issues stemming from her past addictions. Shortly after her tearful admission this, it was revealed that Hunter’s mistress had delivered a child under an alias at a Philadelphia hospital. Neither Williams nor Hunter have formally commented on this latest revelation.

The above Instagram photo shows two equally stunning watches. The timepiece allegedly purchased by Hunter for Williams is on the left.

Hunter reportedly told E! News that Wendy and their family were doing fine and were focused on her health and sobriety.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Williams told her viewers upon her return to her talk show that she and Hunter were still together despite rumors to the contrary.

She told her viewers on The Wendy Williams Show that “I knew what you’ve all been saying and I know what the streets have been talking about. I’m still wearing my ring. I am still in love with my husband and anyone who’s been married for 5 minutes or 500 years you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy and don’t ask me about mine until you see this gone.” This was the massive diamond ring and wedding band from her husband that has been on her hand since 1997.

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays in syndication.