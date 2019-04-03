‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Cane Fights For His Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, April 4, bring a meeting between Cane and Lily, but it may not be enough to save their marriage. Plus, Traci tries once again to be the peacekeeper in their family, and Nick shares a romantic moment with a blast from his recent past.

Lily (Christel Khalil) sent Cane (Daniel Goddard) divorce papers, and he started filling them out. However, he ended up ripping them up and begging Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to get Lily to see him. Now, at the prison, Cane is working to make things right with Lily, according to SheKnows Soaps. Lily tells Cane that it’s time for a fresh start. However, he isn’t interested in facing anything new without Lily by his side, but she may not feel the same way. Cane still sees value in their union, and he doesn’t want to end it, so he’s fighting for his life until there is nothing left to fight for.

Meanwhile, among the Abbotts, Traci (Beth Maitland) strives to keep the peace. Once again, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) has torpedoed Jabot and Jack (Peter Bergman). Jack, Billy (Jason Thompson), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) ended up getting their wish, though. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is out as CEO and Jack is back in the top chair.

Now Jack and Ashley are engaged in a competition between their two companies, while their mother Dina (Marla Adams) continues to decline in health. These two haven’t even been able to set things aside to come together for her, so Traci has a long road ahead of her if her primary goal for the family is peace.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) runs into Rebekah Barlow (Jennifer Taylor). Last time the two had an encounter, Nick was helping out his girlfriend, Phyllis. Things went pretty far with Rebekah because she didn’t realize that Nick was attached, and Rebekah truly wanted him. At the last moment, the truth came out, and Phyllis and Nick solidified their romance at the time, and Rebekah was left out in the cold.

However, this time, Nick has dumped Phyllis, and he is free to do as he pleases, according to The Inquisitr. This time, when he and Rebekah meet up, there is nothing stopping them from picking up where they left off last time. It looks like these two will share a passionate moment, but who’s to say if it’s true love? It’s probably not, but Rebekah provides Nick a good distraction from the chaos in his life at the moment.