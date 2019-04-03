Meghan Markle Docu-Film Portrays ‘Passionate’ Kissing With Prince Harry

It’s the romance of the century. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story has been documented since its July 2016 beginning. As of April 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are happily married with their first-born child due later this month.

April 3 brings fresh news from this couple on two fronts. Guinness World Records reports that Meghan and Harry’s new Instagram account has broken the platform’s records. Shifting away from social media and into the realm of documentary film, the second update of the day comes courtesy of The Sun. The British newspaper is covering “new footage” of Becoming Royal. The Lifetime movie follows the immensely successful Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

As the newspaper reports, Becoming Royal chronicles Meghan and Harry’s first year as husband and wife. It remains noteworthy to mention that neither Meghan nor Harry themselves feature in the film. Production has, however, chosen well for the movie’s cast. Poldark’s Charlie Field plays Prince Harry. Meghan is portrayed by Tiffany Smith.

The 20-second trailer doesn’t waste time before showing fans a “passionate” moment, as the above-mentioned newspaper report states. Halfway through, Smith is seen engaging in a lip-locking embrace with Field. The movie’s screenwriter, Scarlett Lacey, spoke to Vanity Fair regarding the series.

“This film deals with the drama of planning a wedding: the moment you’d much rather elope, the moment your family might mess it all up – and they nearly do.”

Whether real-life or movie-portrayed, public displays of affection amongst royals are a rarity. Aside from the customary wedding kiss, royal couples mostly refrain from flaunting their romance in public. Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier explained the protocol to People.

“Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or cannot show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it’s appropriate.”

The royal family’s opinion on the series is unknown. Royals rarely make public statements, be they political or gossip-related.

While “regular” celebrities frequently take to social media to update fans on their relationship, the royal route is markedly different. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may dominate Instagram with their intimate snaps, but for Meghan and Harry, social media activity is limited to @sussexroyal. The newly-instated Instagram account is blank bar a welcome message. It is unlikely to ever include passion on Becoming Royal’s level.

The movie will air on Lifetime on May 27. By this time, Meghan and Harry will likely have welcomed their first baby.