Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Spreads Her Legs While Donning A Swimsuit For New Laidback Snapshot

Few things are better than a warm lazy afternoon and no one enjoys them more than Georgia Fowler, who often shares laidback photos with her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the New Zealand beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry yet relaxed snapshot of herself in a one-piece swimsuit as she lies on a patio sofa.

In the photo in question, the Victoria’s Secret model is donning a plum swimsuit with block colored details in light pink and red, which she teamed with a bulky puffer jacket in red. She is wearing the jacket crunched up on her body in a way that partially covers her face, in a relaxed yet stylish way.

The 26-year-old Kiwi model is lying back on the blue cushions of the outdoor sofa with her legs spread open as she has one up on the furniture while keeping the other one on the ground. Matching her cool, relaxed vibe, she has one left arm up over her head, resting on the back on the sofa while the other one is resting on her chest. She completed her look with a pair of Z-strapped outdoor sandals.

Fowler is wearing her brunette hair down, though most of it is concealed by the jacket. She also appears to be going makeup-free, completing her natural, lazy afternoon look.

According to the tags she included with her post, the photo is from a photo shoot for So It Goes Magazine. The post, which Fowler shared with her 881,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 17,200 likes and about 100 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to note their admiration for the lingerie model and to praise the aesthetics of the photo, captured by James Wright.

“Legz are life,” one user wrote.

“Splay and slay in L.A.,” another one commented, playing along with Fowler’s own caption.

In a recent interview with Vogue Paris, Fowler laid out her beauty tips, including her morning routine, which includes coffee and mandatory gym session.

“I check my phone, get a coffee, put on my gym gear and usually run out for a workout before I can think up an excuse not to!” she told the magazine about what she does in the morning, adding the gets coffee right after getting out of bed.

As for her beauty tips, she said brushing one’s eyebrows does wonders.

“I always brush my eyebrows. That and moisturizing my skin!” she said.