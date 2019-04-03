Instagram Model Madi Edwards Shows Off Her Famous Booty In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Madi Edwards is off to warmer places, and she wants her Instagram fans to try to guess where she is going. Earlier this week, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling series of three snapshots of herself in a thong bikini that puts her round, full derriere front and center, leaving little to the imagination.

In the first photo in the sequence, the 23-year-old model is posing with her back to the camera while donning a string thong that sits low on her figure, helping accentuate her internet-famous behind. She teamed her tricolor bottom with a matching top in red, green, and yellow that consisted of a strapless crop top that ties behind her back, putting her flawless figure on full display.

The Brisbane native completed her look with a round purse made of string and white cat-eyed sunglasses to protect her eyes from the glaring sun. In the first photo, Edwards is looking at the camera from over her shoulder, flashing a big, bright smile at the onlooker. She is wearing her blonde hair in a middle part and down as its strands fly back with the wind, grazing her shoulders and back.

The second snapshot shows Edwards with her torso completely turned away from the camera, proving the onlooker with an eye-popping image of her backside. In the third photo, she is facing the camera with her head slightly tilted back as she once again smiles up at the sky while touching her hair with both hands.

The post, which Edwards shared with her 661,000 Instagram followers, garnered just shy of 22,000 likes and more than 170 comments within a couple of days of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Aussie took to the comments section to praise her beauty — particularly her body — and to try to guess where she is headed to.

“I don’t know, but take me with you,” one user wrote, paired with laughing crying emoji.

“Body goals,” another one chimed in, along with a peach and a red heart emoji.

In mid-November 2018, Edwards announced that she was launching her own swimwear brand, as The Inquisitr previously reported, pieces of which she often wears and promotes via her Instagram page. Last year, the model was featured on the cover of Maxim Australia, marking a major career milestone for the young model.