Jennifer Lopez Breaks Down In Tears On The Streets Of New York While Filming New Stripper Movie, ‘Hustlers’

JLo and co-star Constance Wu filmed an emotional scene for the upcoming project.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in tears on the streets of New York City this week as she filmed scenes for her upcoming stripper movie Hustlers alongside co-star Constance Wu. Jennifer was snapped by photographers hysterically crying in the Big Apple while on the set of the production before she and Constance shared a big hug.

Snaps posted online by The Daily Mail showed JLo with tears streaming down her cheeks as she wiped them away while filming the incredibly emotional scene on April 1.

Though it’s not clear exactly which part of Hustlers sees Jennifer crying on the streets, the site reported that the star – who was in character as Ramona – walked past a police officer in the scene while Constance then followed behind her.

The highly emotional scene then saw Lopez and Wu talking to another character before embracing with a very big hug. The “Dinero” singer later walked off while crying, leaving her co-star looking back at her as she too got teary.

Lopez was showing off a very Ramona-like look for the scene. The star was rocking a pair of skin-tight shiny black leggings, a velvet jacket with a bejeweled crown design on the back, and a pair of white high-top sneakers with gold embellishment. Wu was sporting blue jeans and studded heels with a blue puffer jacket.

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu are seen sobbing on the New York set of their stripper drama Hustlers as they film a highly emotional scene https://t.co/NerCOU5vDS — The_News_DIVA???? (@The_News_DIVA) April 1, 2019

But while fans will have to wait until next year to see Hustlers in full, this certainly isn’t the first look at Jennifer playing her stripper character fans have been treated to.

The Inquisitr previously shared snaps of the mom of twins on the set where she could be seen sporting a pair of tight jeans and a tight black top with the word “Juicy” written across the chest. Lopez also rocked an over the top purple faux-fur jacket as the cameras rolled.

Shortly after that, The Inquisitr reported that JLo gave fans an even better look at herself in character, as she stripped down to her very skimpy bikini.

Both Jennifer and her hairstylist headed to social media to share a snap of her in a hot pink bikini while behind the scenes on the set. The superstar singer and actress was wearing a pair of large oversized sunglasses with her bikini, as well as a huge fur coat over her shoulders.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Variety previously confirmed that the movie tells the story of a group of former strippers who get together in the hopes of turning the tables on their rich clients from Wall Street. As for Ramona, JLo’s character, it’s been reported by the site that she takes “their plans of getting their full cut too far.”

Lopez’s latest movie, due for release sometime next year, also stars several other big names, including rapper Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles.