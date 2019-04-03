‘This Is Us’ Stars Mandy Moore & Sterling K. Brown Tease Season 4 Surprises To ‘People’

Fans of This Is Us were emotionally spent after the Season 3 finale of the NBC series after many lingering questions that were posed by the writers throughout the season were answered and plenty more were not. The series stars were equally as moved by the storyline arc that will continue for their characters. Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown revealed several tidbits of what fans can expect as the show moves forward into Season 4 this fall.

People Magazine spoke to both Moore and Brown regarding the potential for big changes in the Pearson clan in the coming seasons of the show, which masterfully depicts the trials and tribulations of a family growing together into the future while still holding on to their past.

Moore, who fans saw in a stunning and unexpected way at the close of Season 3, revealed that for her character Rebecca, time continues to change her perspective on life as well as her relationships with her three children with late husband Jack: Kate, Kevin, and Randall.

“I think it’s a big pull. I think in other aspects of her life especially immediately post-Jack, the kids have just graduated from high school and potentially going off to college,” Moore said of Rebecca’s future to People. “It’s a big lonely road that she is sort of staring down the barrel of, but she always comes out on top.”

She then added of her character’s uncertain future, “Is Rebecca ever okay?”

Brown concurred with his on-screen mother’s statement, revealing to the publication that he enjoys just how invested fans are in the storylines depicted in the NBC drama.

“What I love most of all is that they are invested and not indifferent. I think if people didn’t care at all, we were doing something wrong. But the fact that folks are like, ‘Team Beth or Team Randall.’ They’re mostly Team Randall,” he quipped of the storyline which showed his and wife Beth’s marriage at a crossroads for most of Season 3.

The season ended with many more questions than answers for avid viewers of the series.

As the season came to a close, the characters of Randall and Beth were still together, squashing the possibility that they split due to their lingering personal and professional issues this past season. Another certainty was that baby Jack, the child of Toby and Kate, had come through the tough circumstances surrounding his birth and was okay, a fact his father Toby alluded to when meeting up with the Pearson clan at Kevin’s apartment, where they had all gathered to see Rebecca.

Some of the biggest questions that left fans hanging were the absences of Kate, Annie, Deja, Miguel, and Zoe in the show’s final flash-forward scenes. There was also the addition of some new and unexpected faces as well.

“The finale sets us up for a fourth season that kind of acts as a hinge or a midpoint for the rest of the series. There’s a lot coming,” series creator Dan Fogelman revealed to People.

This is Us airs on NBC.