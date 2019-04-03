‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Dons Tiny Bikini While In A Pool For Racy Boomerang

Samantha Hoopes is more than excited about the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model— which will come out in a month — and she wants her Instagram fans to share in her anticipation. On Tuesday, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling Boomerang from the 2018 issue in which she is donning a barely-there two-piece bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

The clip in question shows the 28-year-old model in a black triangle bikini top that ties behind her back tightly, helping accentuate and to attention to her busty figure. She teamed it with a pair of bikini bottoms featuring vertical red and pink stripes, a piece that sits very low on the Pennsylvania native’s figure, showcasing her wide hips and incredibly toned abs.

Hoopes is thighs-deep in a pool while she leans back against its edge with her arms spread open on her sides, in a pose that puts her flawless figure on full display. In the Boomerang, the model sways her upper body from side to side in a way that further accentuates her curvy physique.

The camera captures Hoopes from a distance and slightly from above as she looks at a different point, most likely a second cameraperson who is positioned on ground level.

The model has a fierce look in her eyes while her lips are slightly puckered in a seductive way. Her blonde tresses are swept to the side dramatically and down as they cascade over her right shoulder and onto her chest. While it is hard to tell considering the sun is in her face, she appears to be wearing little to no makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The post, which she shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 70,600 times, garnering close to 18,000 likes and over 170 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share that they want her on the cover this year.

“I think it’s time for a cover for you,” one user wrote, paired with several fire emoji.

“Time for a Samantha cover!!” another one echoed the sentiment.

She shot her 2018 spread in Saint Kitts and Nevis, while she jetted off to Australia in October 2018 to shoot for the upcoming edition, which will mark her sixth year with the magazine, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed out.