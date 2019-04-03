Nicole Scherzinger Shows Serious Skin In A Skimpy Cut-Out Bikini At 40

Nicole's leaving little to the imagination in her pink two-piece.

Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her amazing bikini body as Daily Mail published photos of the former Pussycat Dolls lead singer on April 3 as she proudly flaunted her curves in a bright two-piece. Nicole posed alongside a bikini-clad friend in the snaps as the twosome enjoyed some downtime together in the sun while on a yacht.

In the snaps, 40-year-old Nicole could be seen flaunting her amazing body in a low-cut pink string bikini with cut-outs across both hips. In one, the “Poison” singer puckered up and blew a kiss to the camera while rocking a pair of round sunglasses on her eyes with metallic purple lenses.

The stunning star had her arm around her unidentified friend who was sporting her own skimpy but bright bikini as they posed together for the camera. Scherzinger’s gal pal was also showing off some serious skin as she rocked a bright orange two-piece during their sunny boat trip.

The twosome got pretty close during their fun day out, as the site also shared snaps of Nicole’s friend rubbing sunscreen on her as she did a little sunbathing to shield her skin from the intense sun. The former The X Factor judge shared all the proof on social media.

Nicole Scherzinger, 40, displays stunning frame in a racy pink bikini https://t.co/0zNr6T9ZS9 via @DailyMailCeleb — NicoleScherzinger.us (@NicoleOfans) April 3, 2019

But this definitely isn’t the first time the singer – who will turn 41-years-old in June – has showed off her seriously toned body in a bikini.

As The Inquisitr reported back in October, Scherzinger rocked a tiny black bikini in a snap posted to her Instagram account while also rocking wet hair following a dip in the ocean.

That same month, The Inquisitr shared even more bikini photos of the star as she headed home to her native country of Hawaii to show off her body in her swimwear once again as she hit the beach.

Scherzinger has previously spoken out about all the hard work that goes into getting her body so toned, admitting that living a healthy lifestyle is a big priority for her.

She previously told Women’s Health that she enjoys working out with friends, admitting that getting active with others inspires her to go further and work harder.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t work out solo, too.

Myunggu Han / Getty Images

“In a typical workout I would run on the treadmill maybe 20 mins, then try to do some squats, some sit-ups on the exercise ball, some yoga stretches,” Scherzinger said.

“When I’m home I like to take a spinning class called Soul Cycle or I like to do hot yoga – a modified version of bikram yoga – or hiking, and core power yoga in LA.”

Nicole then continued of her health tips, “Love and accept yourself. Get lots of sleep – sleep really makes such a huge difference. Drink lots of water. Don’t deprive yourself of anything because eventually you’ll crave it and then you might binge on it. Everything in moderation.”