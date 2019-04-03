Bebe Rexha Reveals To ‘Nylon’ Magazine That She Dates People Based On Their Energy And Not Gender

Bebe Rexha recently announced that she has graced the cover of Nylon Magazine’s April 2019 Music issue. The Inquisitr reported the stunning cover where Rexha poses in sparkly jeweled attire behind a pretty pink backdrop. The post received over 198,000 likes on her Instagram page.

In the interview, Bebe expresses that she dates people based on their energy and not strictly on their gender.

“If I want to make out with someone, I’ll just make out with them. I don’t care who you are. I’m big on energies,” E! Online reported her saying.

“I think I scare men,” she told the magazine.

“I feel like everyone’s scared of me, guys and girls…Because I like to say things, and they’re scared I’m going to say something about them. Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I’ll come off really hard. Guys especially, they can’t handle me. I break every guy. I feel like I always have to be—it’s terrible to say ‘the man’ and ‘the woman…Isn’t it crazy how it’s like, ‘man,’ ‘woman.’ I wish there were different terms for it.”

Rexha is no stranger to mentioning her sexuality in her music either. Her latest single “Last Hurrah” mentions being done with men and women and her collaboration with Rita Ora, Charli XCX, and Cardi B last year was about wanting to kiss girls.

According to the Daily Mail, Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month.

In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” Her production and writing credits for other artists consist of Madonna, Selena Gomez, Tinashe, Iggy Azalea, We The Kings, Nick Jonas, and Eminem. After building a fanbase and releasing three EPs, Rexha released her debut album Expectations last summer. The album went top 20 in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, while it went top 40 in the U.K.

Bebe’s latest single, “Last Hurrah,” has achieved over 50 million streams on Spotify and over 34 million views on her YouTube page for its official music video. So far, it has peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart and No. 22 on the U.S. Mainstream Top 40 chart. In the U.K., the single is climbing the charts and has so far reached No. 50.

On Twitter, Rexha has been teasing her fans about her second studio album, asking them what she should title it.

Rexha posted a photo to her Instagram yesterday sharing that she was currently in London, U.K.