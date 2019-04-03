‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Bar Refaeli Rocks A Low-Cut Bikini In Makeup-Free Photo

Bar is showing some skin in a skimpy white bikini in a new beach snap.

Bar Refaeli is going makeup-free to show off her latest bikini look. The fit former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model headed to Instagram on April 1 to give her 2.8 million followers a glimpse at her skimpy white bikini, snapping a selfie during a trip to the beach as she enjoyed a little downtime by the ocean.

The new social media upload showed Bar smiling for the camera with her head resting on her fist as she sported a white fedora on her head and a watch and bracelet on her left wrist. Bar – who famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 until they split four years later in 2009 – flaunted her amazing bikini body as she showed off the skimpy low-cut top with string ties around her neck.

Refaeli appeared to be having an all-natural day as she enjoyed some downtime at the beach, showing off her freckles and her natural beauty as she smiled for the camera.

The supermodel and mom of two simply captioned the bikini photo with a thought bubble emoji which appeared to tell her almost 3 million followers that she was spending the day thinking and reflecting.

Though Bar didn’t reveal her location, she did tell fans last week via the social media site that she was soaking up the sun in the tropical Maldives.

The Inquisitr shared photos of Refaeli posing for the camera in a skimpy orange bikini for what appeared to be a fun swimwear shoot during her vacation.

The Israeli star posted two snaps of herself at the beach in her colorful swimwear wearing the same fedora on her head. The first showed her making her way out of the water, while the second had her sitting on the sand with her back to the camera as she looked out towards the ocean.

Bar is certainly no stranger to showing off her bikini body, though.

Back in 2016, India Today reported that Israel – which just so happens to be the model’s native country – actually banned an ad featuring her in a skimpy bikini because of its risqué, skin-baring content.

But a lot of hard work has gone into Refaeli’s seriously toned body.

Michael Loccisano / Wire Image/Getty Images

“I work out a lot. I like to look good and feel good. I do Pilates and TRX four times a week for an hour each time,” she told Cosmopolitan back in 2013 of her workout routine, though she added that she’s actually a little less strict when it comes to her diet.

“I’m not very careful with my diet but when you work out a lot you want to keep healthy,” Bar told the outlet at the time.

“Eating healthily makes you want to work out more because your body is more alive. If I’m craving something I’ll have it, but I don’t really crave bad things,” Refaeli then added.