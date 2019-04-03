Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Feels A Connection To Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 4 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is playing with fire. The designer and his son have come home after Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) death, and they are trying to heal after the tragedy. Although Thomas assured Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that his sole focus was his son, it appears as if Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) has piqued his interest.

Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) are spending a lot of time with Hope. The little boy and Hope have formed a bond because they both have lost someone so close to them. As Taylor put it, Hope is a mother without a child, while Douglas is a child without his mother. They find comfort in each other as they navigate their own grief.

Thomas has repeatedly thanked Hope for everything that she has done for his son. She has made mac and cheese for him, sang “Baby Shark,” and played countless games with the little one. Even when he recently asked Hope to be his mother, she was able to answer him in a way that did not break his spirit. She told him that she would always be there for him, and that he would always feel Caroline’s love.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will witness a tender moment between Hope and Douglas. He will begin to feel a connection to the blonde that may have him feeling bewildered, per Highlight Hollywood. He did not return to L.A. to find romance, and his emotions may catch him off-guard. He came back so that he and Douglas could have the support of their family and friends during this rough patch.

However, Taylor already expressed her hopes to Ridge. She told him that Hope, Douglas, and Thomas would make a lovely family. Hope and Douglas had already connected and they had formed a wonderful relationship. Taylor wishes that Hope and Thomas would also connect. This would give Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) a chance at mending their family.

Since Thomas is back in town, it seems as if he may return to Forrester Creations. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is also back with the fashion house, and she and Thomas may also reconnect. It’s certainly possible that B&B fans will see a love triangle between Hope, Thomas, and Sally in the not-too-distant future.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.

