Behati Prinsloo Wows In Two Tiny Bikinis While Vacationing With Adam Levine & Channing Tatum

The Victoria's Secret model is flaunting her bikini body in Mexico.

Behati Prinsloo is proudly showing off her amazing bikini body as she soaked up the sun with her husband Adam Levine and friend Channing Tatum during a sunny trip to Mexico. Daily Mail published new photos of the stunning Victoria’s Secret model proudly flaunting her seriously toned body in Cabo San Lucas on April 2.

The 30-year-old mom of two first gave photographers a flash of her toned abs as she enjoyed the sunshine, protecting her skin as she doused herself in sunscreen. Behati’s amazing model body was first showcased in a black crop-top style bikini top, though she kept things a little more fun on the bottom with a pair of what appeared to be snakeskin print high-waisted neon green bottoms.

Prinsloo kept her brunette hair away from her face with in a topknot on the top of her head. She accessorized her bikini look with a long gold chain around her neck and bracelets on both wrists while she also shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark sunglasses covering her eyes.

As Season 16 of The Voice continues to air its battle rounds on NBC, Levine was spotted with his wife in the tropical location. Paparazzi snapped photos of the singing show coach and Maroon 5 singer shirtless and showing off his torso and arms full of tattoos in a pair of navy swim shorts as he enjoyed some downtime with Behati.

The model also shared her own snap in her swimwear to Instagram on April 3, this time wearing an animal-print bikini.

Behati Prinsloo soaks up the sun in itty bitty bikini during getaway to Mexico with husband Adam https://t.co/3qNpo12P1j pic.twitter.com/L8BgphJxvB — Hot Gossip (@gossiptree) April 3, 2019

The couple were spending some time south of the border with friend and Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum. Prinsloo and Levine were photographed chatting with the star and his 5-year-old daughter Everly, who he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Amazingly, it was only just over a year ago that Behati gave birth to her and Levine’s second child, a daughter named Gio, in February 2018.

There’s no doubting that the Victoria’s Secret model has put a whole lot of hard work into getting her body back in shape after baby as she revealed her toned abs in her skimpy bikinis this week.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

After giving birth to her now 2-year-old daughter Dusty back in 2016, Behati told The Cut that she has a scheduled workout routine that she sticks to as she revealed that she’s a big fan of the Body by Simone workout method.

“My workouts are usually scheduled out. People can’t just come whenever, so I have to alter my mood to the workout I’m doing,” Prinsloo shared.

“If I’m really committed, I’ll do it three or four times a week. If I’m not doing anything, I’ll do it twice a week, or at least once a week if I’m really being lazy — even if it’s just going to the beach and walking.”

But this certainly isn’t the first time Behati has showed off her bikini body since becoming a mom of two.

Back in January, The Inquisitr shared photos of the star rocking a pretty skimpy white bikini during another sunny trip to Mexico with her man just a few weeks before he and his Maroon 5 bandmates performed the half time show at the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta.