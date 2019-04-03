Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Sexy Nickname Wife Beth Chapman Has For Him

Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife Beth have been near inseparable for more than 30 years already. The couple have spent years catching criminals together, but are currently facing their biggest battle of all after Beth was diagnosed with incurable stage IV throat cancer late last year.

Even with Beth’s cancer diagnosis, the couple are still going strong, and still working to fight crime together. The pair are closer than ever, with Dog regularly speaking out about how Beth is keeping her spirits up during her treatments. The bounty hunter has also shared details of the couple’s life behind closed doors, including the sexy nickname Beth calls him by, according to Hollywood Life.

Although Dog has a nickname he would love for Beth to use behind closed doors, his wife has come up with a different name that she much prefers to use.

“She don’t say to me, ‘I love you honey.’ She goes, ‘I’m in love with you, Big Daddy.’ I told her to call me Dog, and she goes, ‘I’ll never do that!’ I said, please say, ‘I’m in love with you, Doggy!’ She’s like, ‘I’m not doing that!'”

And that’s not the only nickname Beth has for Dog either.

Dog has also shared that while his wife fights cancer, he has been struggling with the thought of losing her. As a result, he has become quite emotional in the past few months, and explained that Beth has come up with another nickname for him after seeing him break down over her.

“Beth jokes that I’m the Cry Baby Bounty Hunter. I swear. She joked that the name of the show should be the Bawl Baby Bounty Hunter. ‘Here he goes crying again,’ Beth teased,” Dog said.

The couple have started a new reality show together after their original one, Dog The Bounty Hunter. On Dog’s Most Wanted, the pair have already apprehended a man wanted for child sex offences following his disappearance after taking out a bond to get out of prison.

According to Dog, Beth has been going at her normal pace, refusing to slow down at work just because of her cancer diagnosis, per a previous report by The Inquisitr. Dog explained that the pair had been filming for 16 hours straight trying to catch a criminal, and wouldn’t take a break until they had caught the person in question.

The reality star also says that bounty hunting is a great distraction from her illness for both of them, which is part of the reason the pair had decided to start a new show despite Beth having to undergo treatments for cancer.