‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Dan Reed Admits Dates Given By One Of Michael Jackson’s Accusers Is Wrong

Leaving Neverland has had a lot of people talking these few months. The two-part documentary focuses on two men, Wade Robson, and James Safechuck, who allege they were sexually abused as children by the singer Michael Jackson, who is sometimes referred to as the “King of Pop.”

The Sun has reported that the director of Leaving Neverland has made a dramatic U-turn and admitted that the information given, isn’t all true.

In the documentary, James Safechuck claims that he was abused from 1988 until 1992 and was molested in a room within the Neverland station.

In another article, The Sun revealed that the room Safeshuck said he was abused in, wasn’t even built until 1994.

In response to this, Dan Reed, the filmmaker, admitted these dates are wrong in a tweet.

“Yeah, there seems to be no doubt about the station date. The date they have wrong is the end of the abuse,” he said.

On Twitter, author of Making Michael: Inside the Career of Michael Jackson, Mike Smallcombe slammed Reed’s apparent attempt to change the accuser’s timeline.

“So @danreed1000 is now saying because the story has been debunked, suddenly the end of Safechuck’s abuse was when he was 16/17 rather than 14,” he said.

“It’s a three year discrepancy. Just hold your hands up, don’t change the story,” he continued.

“This is what happens when you don’t investigate properly,”

In an interview with the Mirror, Smallcombe called Reed’s response “embarrassing.”

The US broadcast was followed by Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland where she interviewed Wade and James as well as their families. The Inquisitr reported last month that Michael’s fans weren’t happy with Winfrey taking sides over the allegations.

Michael’s team tried to prevent the documentary from airing and threatened the network with a $100 million lawsuit but everything still went ahead.

Jackson was the eighth child of the Jackson family, and made his professional debut in 1964 — along with his elder brothers — as a member of the Jackson 5. He began his solo career in 1971, and released his share of iconic albums, including Off The Wall, Thriller, Bad, and Dangerous. His last studio album released was Invincible, which went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide.

Paste Magazine reported that Thriller went on to become the best selling album of all time since its release in 1982, selling over 33 million copies in the U.S. alone.

In June of 2009, Jackson passed away at the age of 50. He has three children — Paris, Blanket, and Michael Jr.

Since his passing, two posthumous records were released — Michael and Xscape.